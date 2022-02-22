IFMA Publishes 2022 Foodservice Industry Forecast, Projecting 4.6% Real Growth Compared to 2021

IFMA projects 4.6% foodservice industry growth in 2022 compared to 2021. Tweet this

"The good news is that the foodservice industry is in full recovery mode," said Phil Kafarakis, IFMA President & CEO. "Consumer demand for away-from-home meal occasions is back. However, the infrastructure to support that demand, in the form of labor and supply shortages, is lagging, resulting in higher cost of goods."

Some of the key highlights from the segment comparisons to 2019 include:

The total restaurant category – including full-service and limited-service restaurants – is projected to nearly return to 2019 levels by end of 2022 (2% short of 2019).

Quick service restaurants (QSR), which have performed significantly better than other segments overall, are expected to surpass 2019 operator spend levels by 7%. However, the fast casual segment will lag.

Full-service restaurant segments, including Midscale and Casual Dining, will not see the same recovery as QSR, only reaching 81% and 91% of 2019 spend, respectively.

Collectively, On-Site segments in 2022 are projected to only reach 83% of 2019 spend, constrained by slow recovery in most segments, except for Education segments which are expected to return to 2019 levels this year.

IFMA members can access all projections, including an early look at 2023, through the IFMA Scope™ portal, which provides real-time segment and market demographic information.

