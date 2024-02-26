IFMA Releases Industry and Segment Forecast for Food-Away-From-Home

News provided by

International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA)

26 Feb, 2024, 12:00 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) released its final 2023 estimates and its latest 2024 Food Away-From-Home (FAFH) Industry and Segment Projections today.

Buoyed by a stable, growing economy and low unemployment, IFMA projects that the FAFH industry will grow 0.9 percent, on a real basis, in 2024. This comes off a better-than-expected growth of 1.2 percent, on a real basis, in 2023. The forecast models were created in conjunction with Datassential, a leading foodservice research firm, and validated by operators from the IFMA Foodservice Leadership Councils.

Fears of an economic recession in 2023 proved false, helping to fuel increased visits and spending by consumers. IFMA expects this consumer-led growth to continue into 2024, barring any disruptions from overseas military conflicts. Additionally, price inflation in the FAFH industry will continue into 2024, with IFMA projecting a 5.0% inflation growth rate, leading to an overall nominal growth projection, in 2024, of 5.9%.

"It's important that decision-makers across our industry keep up-to-date on projected growth rates and segment data," said IFMA President & CEO Phil Kafarakis. "IFMA has recently expanded our membership to include operators and those in the supply chain. Our forecasts and analysis of possible impact on food-away-from-home businesses is important for everyone to review and understand. We are committed to bringing critical information and actionable analysis to our members and offer support to the entire food-away-from-home ecosystem."

Some of the key highlights from the 2024 segment real growth comparisons to 2023 include:

  • The total restaurant category – including full-service and limited-service restaurants – is projected to grow 0.6 percent on top of 0.8 percent in 2023. This growth comes from continued demand from consumers for restaurant occasions.
  • Quick service restaurants (QSR), which have performed significantly better in recent years than other segments overall, are projected to grow 0.7 percent, while the Fast Casual segment shows bullish growth of 0.9 percent.
  • Midscale restaurants are the only major restaurant segment where IFMA projections a decline of 0.7 percent. Despite higher check averages, the Casual Dining segment continues to grow, at a projected real rate of 0.5%.
  • Collectively, on-site segments in 2024 are projected to grow 2 percent, largely because their recovery from 2020 was slower than that of restaurants. The College & University and Lodging segments are expected to lead on-site growth at 3.0 and 2.8 percent, respectively. The Business and Industry segment continues to struggle.

Looking ahead to 2025, IFMA projects that the food away-from-home industry will have 1.3 percent real growth. The total restaurant category is expected to grow 0.9 percent, while the total on-site category is projected to grow 2.2 percent, on a real basis. IFMA will update this forecast in early August 2024, in conjunction with its Virtual Marketing & Sales Conference.

IFMA members can access all projections, including data on the Retail Foodservice category, through the IFMA Scope® portal, which provides an interactive and immersive view of real-time segment and market demographic information to aid in business planning.

About International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA)

The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) is a trade association founded in 1952. IFMA empowers, nurtures, and connects an inclusive and diverse $1.3 trillion food-away-from-home ecosystem of manufacturers, distributors, operators, and others. By sharing insights, fostering best practices, and developing networking and educational opportunities through events, IFMA informs and instructs its members, and motivates change to improve both individual organizations and the foodservice industry at large. For more information, visit IFMAworld.com.

SOURCE International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA)

Also from this source

IFMA Announces Changes for 2024

The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) reviewed its new long-range plan today during the association's 2023 Presidents...
IFMA's Presidents Conference to Feature Paul Polman

IFMA's Presidents Conference to Feature Paul Polman

The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) is proud to announce that Paul Polman, former CEO of Unilever and recognized...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.