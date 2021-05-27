IFMA Reveals 2021 Silver Plate Award Recipients

IFMA's annual Gold & Silver Plate Awards honors the nation's leading foodservice operator talent. Silver Plate winners are nominated by IFMA members and industry leaders, then selected by a distinguished jury including national trade press, foodservice experts and past Gold & Silver Plate award winners. From the Silver Plate winners, one is chosen by the jury to receive the industry's most prestigious recognition, IFMA's Gold Plate Award, revealed for the first time during the live 67th annual Gold & Silver Plate Awards Celebration taking place virtually on September 14.

"The IFMA Gold & Silver Plate Awards have been honoring the careers of top foodservice operators and recognizing their incredible achievements for 67 years," said Larry Oberkfell, IFMA President and CEO. "This year's extraordinary class joins the ranks of the best in each foodservice segment. We are so excited to share their stories and honor them with the full industry."

2021 Silver Plate Award Recipients:

Health Care:

Antoinette "Toni" Watkins, MS, RDN, Director System Nutrition | Riverside Health System

Antoinette "Toni" Watkins, MS, RDN, | Riverside Health System Hotels & Lodging:

Bill Kohl , Principal | Greenwood Hospitality Group

, | Greenwood Hospitality Group Elementary & Secondary Schools:

Dani Sheffield , Executive Director, Child Nutrition Services, Aldine ISD | Aldine Independent School District

, | Aldine Independent School District Colleges & Universities:

Steve Mangan , Senior Director | University of Michigan Dining Services

, | Dining Services Retail & Specialty Foodservice:

Phillip Allison , Deputy Director | US Naval Academy Business Services Division

, | US Naval Academy Business Services Division Chain Full Service:

John Cywinski , President | Applebee's Grill + Bar

, | Applebee's Grill + Bar Business & Industry/Foodservice Management:

Scott Davis , CEO | FLIK Hospitality

, | FLIK Hospitality Independent Restaurant / Multi-Concept:

Thomas Keller , Chef / Proprietor | Chef Thomas Keller's Restaurants

, | Chef Restaurants Chain Limited Service:

Nick Vojnovic , President | Little Greek Fresh Grill

IFMA's 67th Gold & Silver Plate Awards Celebration will take place virtually on Tuesday, September 14. The celebration will be open to the industry and honor the extraordinary achievements of this year's Silver Plate class. Keeping with tradition, the winner of the coveted IFMA Gold Plate Award will be revealed live during the broadcast. Additionally, IFMA will honor this year's class and the 2020 Silver Plate class at this year's Presidents Conference, Nov. 7-9 in Scottsdale. More information on these events will be available on IFMA's website, IFMAworld.com, beginning mid-June.

About International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA)

The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) is an established trade association serving foodservice manufacturers for over 66 years to improve industry practices and relationships while equipping every foodservice manufacturer with the tools to navigate their future with confidence. By providing insights, developing best practices and fostering connectivity through events, we enlighten members and motivate change that leads to betterment for the individual member organization and the industry at large. For more information, visit IFMAworld.com. Follow IFMA on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA)

Related Links

http://IFMAworld.com

