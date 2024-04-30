IFMA Selects Datassential as Preferred Partner for Food-Away-From-Home Sales Intelligence

With a history spanning more than a decade, the partnership leverages new and exclusive insights from Datassential's industry insights and sales intelligence solutions to drive additional IFMA member value.

CHICAGO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA), serving the food-away-from-home industry for 70+ years, today announced its preferred partnership for food-away-from-home sales intelligence with Datassential, the leader in global food and beverage intelligence. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in both companies' long-standing relationship and is set to bring new and exclusive benefits to IFMA members.

As a new IFMA member benefit, top-tier manufacturer, supply chain, and operator members will receive access to the Datassential 500 annual report, the company's annual ranking of the largest U.S. restaurant chains. The report provides insight into industry performance and trends across 16 industry segments, providing valuable competitive intelligence.

Powered by Datassential's Sales Intelligence, all IFMA members will continue to enjoy access to the IFMA Scope® portal, which provides an interactive and immersive view of real-time segment, market demographic information, and industry forecast to aid in business planning.

"We are thrilled to deepen our collaboration with Datassential to deliver unparalleled food-away-from-home sales intelligence," said Mike Schwartz, senior vice president of member value at IFMA. "This partnership underscores our commitment to providing manufacturers and operators with the tools they need to succeed in today's dynamic foodservice marketplace."

IFMA and Datassential will also continue to partner on the IFMA Consumer Planning Program (CPP), providing cutting-edge industry research to IFMA members and empowering them to make informed decisions and stay ahead of industry trends. Now offered as a benefit for top-tier manufacturer members, this year's research includes consumer views on topics like spending and perceived value, both at home and when dining out, and operator insights surrounding supplier websites and online purchasing portals. Research fielded later this year will include operator social media preferences and a comprehensive refresh of the college and university segment.

"Expanding our partnership with IFMA is a significant milestone for us as we strive to push the industry to new heights," said Jim Emling, CEO at Datassential. "Together, we can create a significant impact and shape the future of our industry."

About IFMA

The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) is a trade association founded in 1952. IFMA empowers, nurtures, and connects an inclusive and diverse $1.3 trillion food-away-from-home ecosystem of manufacturers, distributors, operators, and others. By sharing insights, fostering best practices, and developing networking and educational opportunities through events, IFMA informs and instructs its members, and motivates change to improve both individual organizations and the foodservice industry at large. For more information, visit IFMAworld.com.

About Datassential

Datassential is the leading global food and beverage intelligence platform providing guidance on trends, competitive benchmarking, and sales intelligence. Through a suite of AI-powered solutions, an intuitive UI, and proprietary data, the food and beverage ecosystem relies on Datassential to more effectively develop, market, and sell their products. Founded in 2001, Datassential powers insights and sales intelligence for brands including Burger King, DoorDash, General Mills, Land O' Lakes, Pepsi, Starbucks, Target, and more.

