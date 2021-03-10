iFOLIO & Georgia Tech Transform Game Day Experience with Digital | Win Award

iFOLIO campaigns create a sense of community and provide that delightful, exclusive experience for Georgia Tech fans.

Georgia Tech Athletics needed to stay connected with donors and premium ticket holders and provide a personalized experience on game day, whether fans were at home or at the game. iFOLIO provided the digital activation and delivery to mobile, via text message. Now, digital campaigns are part of the Yellow Jacket's engagement strategy.

The award-winning campaigns are pushed directly to fingertips, with a visual text message that invites the guest to access an exclusive game day portfolio experience. The personalized link includes...

Videos from coaches & players

Game day Spotify playlists

Join the Friday Night Light Show from mobile

Live social media feeds

App downloads

Links to watch the game

iFOLIO's patented analytics enable clients to measure engagement with real-time views of opens, specific content views, click-through rates, average engagement time, and 20 more items.

98% of texts are opened within 10 minutes. Campaigns are delivered to thousands of contacts, averaging an astounding engagement of over 5 minutes inside each portfolio.

"In our business it is all about identification, informing and involving. iFOLIO is helping us do all three faster, better, and to a larger audience," says Jim Hall, Associate VP of Development and Executive Associate Athletic Director, Georgia Tech.

This innovative solution and successful results earned iFOLIO and Georgia Tech Athletics recognition as a 2021 Gold Winner for the AVA Digital Award.

"We are grateful to serve awesome clients, who care about meeting people where they are and providing cutting edge digital solutions for outreach and engagement. This award is a testament to the acceleration of digital transformation opportunities today" says Jean Marie Richardson, President and CEO, iFOLIO.

After success with iFOLIO for Football, Georgia Tech has rolled-out campaigns for Women's and Men's Basketball, Tennis, Swim, Track & Field, and is preparing campaigns for Baseball.

About iFOLIO:

iFOLIO modernizes communications with digital campaigns pushed to fingertips. The Software-as-a-Service platform powers over 5,350 clients including Madison Square Garden, the Atlanta Falcons NFL, the New York Knicks, The New York Rangers, Equifax, Andrew's Institute, iD Tech and more.

