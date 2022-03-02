iFOLIO Announces 2nd Analytics Patent - Innovating Client Engagement with Cloud Marketing & Sales Enablement

iFOLIO powers companies to innovate marketing, sales, and service with the beauty of visual storytelling in portfolios and the power of personalized campaigns pushed to mobile. iFOLIOs are business card pages with mobile capabilities & campaigns.

iFOLIO's new patent leads the industry with engagement analytics and heat maps. These analytics power a data-driven understanding of client behaviors and help teams analyze, respond, and optimize both campaigns and follow-ups.

iFOLIO's unique approach to analytics-backed personalization enables teams to connect, engage, and convert their viewer with intelligence about the content viewers engaged with most, block-by-block.

How iFOLIO's Patented Analytics help teams increase effectiveness & efficiency:

Heat Map - analyze viewer interests block by block

Leaderboard - quickly measure campaign performance compared to others

Visits & Seconds of Engagement - prioritize hot prospects by engagement

Video - measure content by total views and how much of the video was viewed

"Bridging sales, marketing, and client service is critical in the modern world. A data-driven approach is essential for companies today. I'm delighted that iFOLIO's industry leading analytics and cloud technology is transforming client engagement and making work easier," says Jean Marie Richardson, President and CEO, iFOLIO.

About iFOLIO®:

iFOLIO Cloud is a digital marketing and sales enablement platform that powers business growth. Engage customers with digital pages and campaigns to mobile. Optimize opportunities with patented analytics.

Learn more: https://ifolio.cloud/home & https://ifoliocorp.com/

Contact Ollie Peterson, Digital Marketing Manager, for questions, [email protected]

