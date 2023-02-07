iFOLIO® Announces SOC 2 Type 2 Certification.

Rigorous audit validates iFOLIO® as a trusted digital marketing platform, which is crucial for highly regulated industries

ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iFOLIO , the global leader in personalized digital marketing, today announced that it has completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 Audit. The audit, conducted by Hancock Askew & Co., LLP , affirms iFOLIO's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 Type 2 standards for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

As companies increasingly leverage outside vendors and web services to extend core business operations and strategy, trust and transparency are vital to cloud service providers ' operations, processes, and results. Developed by the American Institute of CPAs ( AICPA ), SOC 2 defines criteria for managing customer data based on five "trust service principles"—security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

iFOLIO's SOC 2 report verifies internal controls, designed and implemented to meet the requirements and security principles outlined in the Trust Services Principles and Criteria for Security. It provides a thorough review of how iFOLIO's internal controls regulate the security, availability, and processing integrity of the systems to process user's data, and the confidentiality and privacy of the information processed by these systems. This independent assessment of security controls is crucial for customers in highly regulated industries.

SOC-2 Type 2 monitors the security operations for twelve months to evaluate the controls ' effectiveness. iFOLIO ' s SOC-2 Type 2 audit covers the period from October 31, 2021 to September 30, 2022.

"Obtaining the SOC 2 Certification reinforces iFOLIO's ongoing commitment to the security, availability, and processing integrity of the iFOLIO platform," says Hap Richardson, chief financial officer, iFOLIO.

"Our customers can feel confident that we are making every stride to establish and maintain the highest level of security and compliance," says Jean Marie Richardson, president and chief executive officer, iFOLIO.

ABOUT iFOLIO®:

iFOLIO Cloud helps organizations grow with personalized digital marketing. Make work easier with digital presentations, web marketing, and campaigns. Deliver incredible customer experiences for the mobile world. iFOLIO powers customers across industries and their viewers in 50 US states and 100 countries with a patented SaaS platform and service.

