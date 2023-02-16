iFOLIO® Signs NIL Deals with 4 Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Athletes

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today iFOLIO announces NIL deals with four Georgia Tech Women's Basketball athletes.

The athletes are:

iFOLIO® NIL Signing Day Ceremony

Tonie Morgan , freshman, Tallahassee, Fla.

, freshman, Kayla Blackshear , freshman, Orlando, Fla.

, freshman, Kara Dunn , freshman, Dallas, Ga.

, freshman, Cameron Schwartz , senior, Marietta, Ga.

Each iFOLIO NIL Ambassador athlete gets $5,000 in combined payment & athlete website services for the next 4 years to help them market their brand in their sports and business career. In return, they market iFOLIO on social media.

iFOLIO, a female founded tech company, selected the Georgia Tech Women's Basketball athletes to kick start a program that will empower college athletes and bring their voices to iFOLIO's social community. The contracted players were invited to iFOLIO HQ on February 13th for a signing day ceremony where they formally announced their participation in the NIL program.

According to Opendorse, women's basketball accounts for only 4.3% of total NIL money today. However, women's college basketball players may drive the most NIL value because women are more likely to engage their community.

Female founder and iFOLIO CEO Jean Marie Richardson is an alumna of Georgia Tech herself. "I'm excited about the future for sports and for digital marketing. Our goal is for each athlete to build their brand and bring their voices to iFOLIO's community" says Jean Marie Richardson, founder and chief executive officer, iFOLIO.

