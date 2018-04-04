IfOnly, the Leading Marketplace for Experiences Announces Growth Funding and New Chief Executive Officer

IfOnly has also appointed John Boris as Chief Executive Officer, replacing founder Trevor Traina. When Mr. Boris joins IfOnly, he will also be simultaneously appointed to serve as a director on IfOnly's Board of Directors. Mr. Boris joins IfOnly from Shutterfly where he served as Chief Marketing Officer since 2012, helping to grow revenue to more than $1 billion and establishing Shutterfly as a household name. His background of scaling consumer brands and driving operations behind massive growth in categories like gifting, travel, and culinary make him an ideal fit. Prior to his time at Shutterfly, Mr Boris also held senior positions at leading consumer companies such as Lonely Planet, Zagat Survey and 1-800-Flowers.

"I am thrilled to be joining IfOnly," said Mr. Boris. "I have an immense passion for the product and a strong belief in the business model of experiences. I look forward leading the company through its next phase of substantial growth as we leverage IfOnly's leading experience marketplace platform and robust offering to grow our leadership position in the US and expand into international markets."

IfOnly founder Trevor Traina was recently confirmed by the Senate to be the United States Ambassador to Austria, a role once held by his grandfather Wiley Buchanan.

"I founded IfOnly with the insight that consumers increasingly seek experiences for themselves and their loved ones and that a company providing unique opportunities would have a bright future. I have been hugely gratified by our success and the addition of new capital, new partners and a seasoned new executive offer, which will offer us everything we need to take the company to the next level, driving the experience economy at scale globally. I am excited to have John on board to help drive this new growth," said Traina.

"We're thrilled to have appointed John as the CEO, together we can focus on achieving next-level growth to fuel the experiences economy at scale through the IfOnly marketplace," said Dick Costolo, IfOnly Board member and former CEO of Twitter.

Mr. Boris will begin his post at IfOnly today, April 4th. With a powerful platform, thousands of experiences, new markets, and new resources, IfOnly is well positioned to lead the charge for experiential offerings at scale.

ABOUT IFONLY: IfOnly (www.ifonly.com) is a the leading marketplace for incredible experiences. From unique everyday offerings with local experts to once-in-a-lifetime connections with lauded luminaries, IfOnly provides access to a curated selection of extraordinary experiences that benefit worthy causes. IfOnly was founded in 2012 by Trevor Traina and works with thousands of luminaries and hundreds of causes.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ifonly-the-leading-marketplace-for-experiences-announces-growth-funding-and-new-chief-executive-officer-300624041.html

SOURCE IfOnly

Related Links

http://www.ifonly.com

