IfOnly, the Leading Marketplace for Unique Experiences, Offers the Ultimate Avengers Movie Premiere Sweepstakes

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IfOnly, the leading marketplace for experiences, launched today a sweepstakes with Chris Hemsworth where one lucky fan will win the ultimate movie premiere package for the Avengers: Infinity War film. Proceeds from this sweepstakes will benefit The Australian Childhood Foundation, a cause near and dear to Chris himself.

The winner and a friend will attend the world premiere of Avengers: Infinity War in LA. Before the red carpet premiere, both guests will have the opportunity to hang with Chris Hemsworth at his hotel and take personal photos with him that will be tagged on his Instagram account. Afterwards, they will watch as Chris reprises his role as the iconic character Thor, opposite other notable co-stars like Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Cumberbatch, and many more. Finally, the winner walks away with a replica Thor toy hammer signed and personalized by Chris to commemorate the incredible experience.

Fans will be able to enter and receive incentive items at different levels to earn more entries. There are limited numbers of top incentive items available, and those items are as special as the grand prize themselves.

Incentive levels are below:

100 entries for $10

200 entries for $20 plus receive a Chris Hemsworth Digital Fan Badge to share across social media

1,000 entries for $100 plus receive a Chris Hemsworth Digital Thank You Card

10,000 entries for $1,000 plus a Chris Hemsworth Signed 'Thor' Comic Book

20,000 entries for $2,000 plus a Chris Hemsworth Signed 'Avengers: Infinity War' Movie Poster

50,000 entries for $5,000 plus a Chris Hemsworth Signed Replica 'Thor' Toy Hammer

Fans will need to enter to win before the deadline — Friday, April 13, 2018 at 3:00 PM PT and entries will go to IfOnly.com/ChrisHemsworth

About IfOnly: IfOnly is a marketplace for incredible experiences. From unique everyday offerings with local experts to once-in-a-lifetime connections with lauded luminaries, IfOnly provides access to a curated selection of extraordinary experiences that benefit worthy causes around the world. IfOnly works with over 350 causes, over 3,000 luminaries, and has millions of members. The company was founded in 2012 by Trevor Traina and is funded by Amex Ventures, Sotheby's, Khosla, NEA, and other notable investor partners.

About the Australian Childhood Foundation: Childhood abuse and neglect have a devastating impact on the lives of children, and the trauma that results from their experiences can continue to negatively impact their lives long after the abuse itself has stopped. The Australian Childhood Foundation's mission is to safeguard children from abuse, help those already affected heal, and be relentless in advocating for their needs. They do so with the help of specialized trauma teams, which use a range of different approaches including art, play, and creative therapies to give children back the sense of joy, laughter, and discovery that are a necessary part of childhood. With the help of patrons like Chris and Liam Hemsworth, the ACF hopes to move towards a world where all children are safe from the trauma of abuse, violence, and neglect.

