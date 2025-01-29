iFoodDS and SPS Commerce Partner to Streamline Food Traceability and Compliance Efforts

Collaboration Unifies Data Collection and Simplifies FSMA 204 Compliance

SEATTLE, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, iFoodDS and SPS Commerce announced a strategic partnership aimed at simplifying and enabling unified data collection for compliance with FDA's Food Traceability Rule, FSMA 204(d). This collaboration empowers suppliers using SPS Commerce's automated data exchanges to effortlessly share FSMA 204 key data elements with their trading partners through the iFoodDS traceability platform.

As the world's retail network, SPS Commerce is partnering to enhance its leading retail supply chain service offerings by integrating with iFoodDS Trace Exchange™, the leading traceability platform built to support the largest grocers, retailers, distributors, and foodservice companies and their respective supplier networks. With many food companies requiring advance shipping notices (ASNs) from their suppliers, this partnership represents a significant step toward simplifying FSMA 204 compliance for all trading partners.

"We're thrilled to strengthen our SPS solutions for retailers, grocers, and distributors by addressing food traceability and FSMA 204 requirements through our partnership with iFoodDS," said Mike Svatek, Chief Product Officer at SPS Commerce. "Partnering with iFoodDS enables retailers, grocers, and food distributors to unify their data collection and suppliers to efficiently share food traceability data with their customers. With SPS Commerce's streamlined onboarding and data management processes, we facilitate broad supplier enablement and adoption."

"Together, iFoodDS and SPS Commerce can reduce the operational costs associated with the data-sharing requirements of FSMA 204," said Andrew Kennedy, Chief Traceability Officer for iFoodDS. "Our collaboration underscores our commitment to simplifying the regulatory compliance journey for both brands and suppliers."

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce is the world's leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. To date, more than 120,000 companies in retail, grocery, distribution, supply, and logistics have chosen SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 94 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

About iFoodDS

iFoodDS offers connected traceability, quality, and food safety solutions, making it easier to deliver wholesome, fresh, high-quality products to consumers. iFoodDS solutions help food companies gain visibility and insight into their supply chains, transform inspection processes, reduce food waste, and optimize inventory quality. To learn more about iFoodDS Trace Exchange™, visit www.ifoodds.com.

iFoodDS' consulting subsidiary, New Era Partners, helps enterprises navigate the complexities of FDA's Food Traceability Rule, FSMA 204, to smooth the path to compliance.

