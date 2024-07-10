iFoodDS Appoints Andrew Kennedy as Chief Traceability Officer to Drive Supply Chain Traceability Initiatives

Kennedy, a renowned industry traceability expert, will lead iFoodDS' traceability product strategy.

SEATTLE, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iFoodDS, the leading provider of connected traceability, quality, and food safety solutions for the fresh food supply chain, today announced the promotion of Andrew Kennedy to the position of Chief Traceability Officer, effective immediately. In his new role, Kennedy will lead the product strategy for iFoodDS' traceability product line while continuing to advocate for the importance of traceability across the food supply chain.

Andrew Kennedy

Mr. Kennedy has nearly two decades of experience leading large-scale food supply chain traceability initiatives and is widely recognized as a subject matter expert in the industry. His experience includes co-leader of Tech-Enabled Traceability, a core element of FDA's New Era of Smarter Food Safety initiative; contributor to FDA's Final Food Traceability Rule (FSMA 204); interim director of IFT's Global Food Traceability Center; and co-founder of both New Era Partners and FoodLogiQ. He also spearheaded the development of numerous food traceability standards and best practices.

"With Andrew Kennedy's extensive experience in food supply chain traceability, there is no one more qualified to lead iFoodDS' product strategy," said Frank Yiannas, Food Safety Leader and Food System Futurist. "Based on our time working together at FDA, I am confident that Andrew will bring his experience, insight, and innovative mindset to his new role, and will help solidify iFoodDS' position as a leading provider of traceability software for large enterprises and suppliers of all sizes."

The iFoodDS traceability solution, iFoodDS Trace Exchange with IBM Food Trust™, is the industry's most proven, scalable, and interoperable platform. It integrates with other systems and adopts industry standards such as GS1. It is designed to ease the FSMA 204 compliance burden by giving suppliers options and ensuring that whatever method they use to capture data required by FSMA 204 can be shared across the supply chain.

"I am honored to take on the role of Chief Traceability Officer at iFoodDS," said Mr. Kennedy. "iFoodDS' success is rooted in its scalable and interoperable platform. It is the foundation for connecting supply chains and is designed for stronger collaboration between trading partners. I look forward to working with our teams to provide more capabilities that provide deeper product and supply chain insights, resulting in increased supply chain resiliency."

About iFoodDS

iFoodDS offers connected traceability, quality, and food safety solutions, making it easier to deliver wholesome, fresh, high-quality products to consumers. iFoodDS solutions help enterprises gain visibility and insight into their supply chains, transform inspection processes, reduce food waste, and optimize inventory quality.

iFoodDS' consulting subsidiary, New Era Partners, helps enterprises navigate the complexities of FDA's Food Traceability Rule, FSMA 204, to smooth the path to compliance.

Learn more about the FSMA 204 compliance solution by visiting www.ifoodds.com.

