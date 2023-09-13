iFOREX is Launching a Raffle

News provided by

iFOREX

13 Sep, 2023, 03:25 ET

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BVI: iFOREX, a leading broker since 1996, is launching an exclusive raffle for its audience in India. The company was happy to announce that they will have a lucky raffle twice a month for their Indian traders, in which traders can win an iPhone 14 or a PlayStation 5.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: 
https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9200851-iforex-launching-a-raffle/

Continue Reading
iFOREX raffle
iFOREX raffle

You can participate in the raffle if:

1. You made a first deposit month of at least $80.

2. You have a $100,000 minimum trading volume.

3. You are a new trader, and you're from India.

According to a spokesperson for Formula Investment House Ltd, the operator of iFOREX.com, traders will get 1 raffle ticket for every $100,000 of trading volume, meaning that they can increase their chances of winning the raffle by trading more throughout the month. "If you traded in the volume of $900,000, you will get 9 tickets for the raffle", the spokesperson said.

These are big numbers, but you can make it so easily with leverage. Many of the instruments traded on the iFOREX platform can be leverage for at least 1:50 and up to 1:400, multiplying your investment immensely.

At the end of the month, they will randomly pick the 2 lucky winners.

iFOREX has over 25 years experience in global trading. It operates in over 100 countries worldwide. Its platform currently offers more than 750 different instruments to trade in with leverage. With such a pedigree, iFOREX has become an industry leader in online trading.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2206730/iFOREX_raffle.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1864512/4265399/iFOREX_Logo.jpg

SOURCE iFOREX

Also from this source

iFOREX offers new educational tools and promotions to clients

iFOREX lança atualizações do Trading Expert em espanhol, oferecendo aos clientes insights de Trading de CFD em tempo real

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.