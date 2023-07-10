iFOREX offers new educational tools and promotions to clients

iFOREX

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iFOREX, a leading global financial broker, stands out from other brokers with its hallmark offering of 1-on-1 training sessions with a live trading coach. Clients can benefit from personalized guidance from an experienced professional who can help them enhance their skills and achieve their trading goals. This added support has proven to be invaluable to both novice and experienced traders, allowing them to take their trading skills to the next level and build more successful portfolios.

When it comes to trading accounts, iFOREX offers two types: an educational portfolio (demo account) and a professional portfolio (real account). The demo account is designed for clients to learn how to trade using virtual funds without risking any real money. This allows clients to test trading strategies and get comfortable with the trading platform before switching to a real account. On the other hand, the real account is where clients can trade with actual funds and potentially earn.

With a real account, clients have access to all markets and more account management options. Overall, both account types provide valuable opportunities for traders to learn and grow their portfolios, and iFOREX is committed to supporting clients at every step of their trading journey.

"We're thrilled to expand our educational offerings to fit the needs of our traders in Latin America. Our Spanish language support brings our clients even more options for improving their trading skills and knowledge," said Vasilis Katsikadis, a Marketing Manager at iFOREX. "Our commitment to education and support is at the heart of our mission, and we believe that providing access to top trading tools in multiple languages is an important part of that."

In addition, iFOREX offers its clients a range of exclusive promotions.

First, new clients can receive a 50% Welcome Bonus on their first deposit, and an additional 50% bonus once their identity is confirmed. Secondly, iFOREX is offering a "Friend Bring a Friend" promotion, where clients can earn up to $300 in trading bonuses by referring friends to the platform.

"We are committed to providing our clients with the best possible trading experience, and we believe these promotions will help incentivize our clients to try out our platform and enhance their trading skills," the company spokesperson added.

