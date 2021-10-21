iFOREX to offer its clients more insight into online CFD trading

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iFOREX - a leading global financial broker - announced the launch of their new Trading Rooms. This new educational channel will be available to active clients on November 1st 2021, via the company's website.

iFOREX will offer its client base the opportunity to follow top investment experts as they open live CFD trading deals on forex, cryptocurrency, shares, indices and more.

Active iFOREX traders will be able to watch today's most skilled traders open and close deals in real time, who will also offer live commentary on their trading strategies.

This expert hub and trading rooms is another addition to the broker's large variety of educational offerings, aimed at giving both novice and veteran traders the opportunity to enhance their skills on both technical and fundamental analysis, and make more informed trading decisions by learning from these established, independent traders.

The two trading experts, Walid Salaheldin Mohamed, and Mohamed Abd El Khaleq, our Trading Room expert, will offer their years of market experience in English and Arabic respectively. By joining a Trading Room, clients will be able to watch and follow these real, independent traders in action, as they share; which live trades they open, what profit levels they enter, What they do to protect their trades and how they manage the trade once it is executed.

iFOREX already offers many trading tools and resources designed to assist you in maximizing trader's potential, with market information, training and support. For over 25 years, iFOREX has remained one of the largest and most respected firms in the Fintech industry, emerging early on as an industry leader in technological innovation and with a dedication to trust and excellence.

The company's vast educational assets include 1-on-1 training with a trading coach, an exclusive Trader Guide, curated with 25 years of knowledge and experience, video lessons to those who prefer visual explanations, detailed trading articles with insight into different CFD products, global markets, trading tactics and many more. Those who wants practical experience will be able to acquire it by utilizing the $5,000 Demo Account provided for new clients.

A spokesperson for Formula Investment House Ltd, operator of the www.iFOREX.com website, said: "As a company which puts trader education at the top of its priorities, the addition of the Trading Rooms is the natural evolution we undertake, in order to give our traders real time information and strategy analysis, which will help them develop their confidence, knowledge and portfolio."

Trading Rooms' access will be free of charge for active traders who open an account with the broker.

For further information, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE iFOREX