IFPG Announces Strategic Investment from Princeton Equity Group

Equity Partnership to Secure Accelerated Growth for the No. 1 Ranked Franchise Broker Network

PARLIN, N.J. and PRINCETON, N.J., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Franchise Professionals Group ("IFPG") announced a strategic investment from Princeton Equity Group ("Princeton"), a leading private equity firm focused on partnering with growth franchisors and multi-unit businesses. This partnership will accelerate IFPG's growth and ensure increased benefits and support to the franchise broker network's 1,300-plus franchise consultant, franchisor and vendor members.

As IFPG celebrated its 10-year anniversary , founder and CEO Don Daszkowski sought a private equity partner to support the franchise consulting company's infrastructure and rapidly-growing membership base. Daszkowski chose Princeton for its reputation and culture. "Princeton was the obvious choice for us. They share our vision and mission to change lives for the better through franchise ownership," he said.

Daszkowski plans to leverage the equity partnership to take the broker network to new heights. "This strategic partnership will provide resources for IFPG to keep growing and innovating," he said. Specific plans include adding key leadership roles and expanding the support team. Daszkowski will continue to serve as CEO and Red Boswell will remain the company's President. "We will add more staff and continue to develop each division."

As an experienced franchise investing firm, Princeton has followed the IFPG story with tremendous interest and saw a great opportunity with the broker network. "IFPG has a promising future with significant opportunities for growth. Princeton is thrilled to announce this partnership, and looks forward to working with Don, Red and the entire IFPG team to continue to expand its presence within the franchise industry," said Jim Waskovich, Princeton's Co-founder and Managing Partner.

While IFPG's core franchise consulting business will not change, the equity investment will enhance and support it with additional resources added to IFPG-owned and supported services. These include Franchisewire.com , a franchise news platform and Career Transitions Leads, a lead generation resource for IFPG brokers. "By including the best possible tools in the IFPG ecosystem, our members can better serve their candidates," said Daszkowski.

With the support of Princeton, Daszkowski and his team will continue to look for other strategic acquisitions to augment IFPG membership. "IFPG has become much more than a broker network. We have become an extended family with a shared goal of changing lives through franchise ownership. Our partnership with Princeton will support our mission of connecting franchise professionals around the globe," said Daszkowski.

IFPG has been recognized for innovation and its commitment to continual improvement. For the last three years in a row, IFPG has earned the distinction as the No. 1 franchise broker network on Entrepreneur magazine's list of top franchise suppliers. "IFPG is among the most prominent franchise consultant networks nationwide," said Waskovich.

Princeton's leadership team has made investments in over 20 franchise brands making it particularly experienced in supporting the growth of these unique companies. "We've built our firm from the ground up with a singular focus on partnering with the very best businesses in our industry," said Waskovich. "We couldn't be more excited about the future of franchising and of course, IFPG."

ABOUT IFPG

The International Franchise Professionals Group (IFPG) is a membership-based franchise consulting network with more than 1,300 franchisors, franchise consultants and vendor members. Together, IFPG members guide aspiring business owners through the process of identifying and investing in franchise businesses. IFPG's purpose-driven mission is based on integrity, ethics and collaboration. For more information, visit www.ifpg.org

ABOUT PRINCETON EQUITY GROUP

Princeton Equity Group is among the most experienced franchisor and multi-unit investors in the United States and exclusively invests in leading franchisor and multi-unit companies. Princeton views each investment as a long-term, supportive business partnership with founders and management teams to help build companies of great value. The principals at Princeton have sponsored investments in some of the most admired, growth-oriented franchisors and multi-unit companies in the U.S. For more information, visit www.princetonequity.com .

SOURCE International Franchise Professionals Group (IFPG)