IFPG Expands Franchise Growth Platform with Acquisition of Franchise Business Review

Acquisition reinforces IFPG's evolution as an integrated franchise growth platform

PARLIN, N.J., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Franchise Professionals Group (IFPG), a comprehensive franchise growth platform anchored by the nation's top ranked broker organization, today announced its acquisition of Franchise Business Review (FBR), the industry's premier independent market research firm specializing in franchisee satisfaction and performance benchmarking.

The acquisition advances IFPG's long-term platform strategy by strengthening the analytical infrastructure behind franchise development in an increasingly data-driven and AI-enabled marketplace.

"Modern franchise growth is increasingly shaped by structured data and AI-informed decision making," said Matt Otskey COO, IFPG. "Benchmarking has become foundational to disciplined development and long-term scalability. By bringing Franchise Business Review into our platform, we are strengthening the foundation of growth for franchisors across the country."

Over the next 24 months, IFPG and FBR will invest in building an AI-enhanced performance intelligence layer that moves beyond static benchmarking. Our goal is to deliver predictive insight to help franchisors identify early indicators of franchisee success, onboarding friction, and system-wide performance risk before they appear in traditional lagging metrics.

Founded in 2005, Franchise Business Review has become the industry's most recognized authority on franchisee satisfaction. Over the past two decades, FBR has surveyed tens of thousands of franchise owners, publishing widely respected rankings based exclusively on direct franchisee feedback.

Eric Stites, Founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review, expressed strong confidence in the partnership.

"Over the past twenty years, our mission has been to elevate transparency and accountability within franchising through data-driven research," said Stites. "Partnering with IFPG positions Franchise Business Review to expand our impact across the industry. Their commitment to professional standards and responsible growth aligns closely with our values, and I am confident this partnership will propel FBR forward as a continued leader in franchise performance benchmarking while contributing to the broader growth platform IFPG is building."

As an immediate benefit of the partnership, all IFPG franchisor members will have access to a Franchise Business Review product designed specifically to measure new franchisee satisfaction across the sales, training, onboarding, and territory launch processes. Participating brands will receive actionable performance data, benchmarked against industry standards, enabling leadership teams to identify gaps, strengthen systems, and continuously improve the franchisee experience from the earliest stages of development. Participation in this program will be available exclusively for IFPG franchisor membership, reinforcing IFPG's commitment to providing measurable value beyond traditional development services.

Don Daszkowski, Founder & CEO, IFPG, emphasized the product innovation opportunity ahead.

"Franchising is entering a more data-intensive and AI-enabled era," said Daszkowski. "For nearly two decades, FBR has built trusted benchmarking intelligence rooted in direct franchisee and employee feedback. With this partnership, we will redefine that foundation by leveraging advanced analytics and AI technologies to turn franchisor data from research into operating intelligence. Our focus is simple: help brands translate insight into measurable performance improvement."

Michelle Rowan will continue in her role as President of Franchise Business Review and will work closely with Matt Otskey and the IFPG leadership team to expand FBR's reach while maintaining its research independence and integrity.

"FBR's research governance and analytical standards continue to define our work," said Rowan. "This partnership enhances our ability to deliver meaningful insights to franchisors and prospective franchisees while preserving the trust our clients and franchisees place in our research. It also creates new opportunities to expand our employee engagement work, which is increasingly critical as franchise brands compete for talent at every level."

IFPG President Red Boswell emphasized the broader strategic impact behind the acquisition.

"As franchisors compete for high-quality franchisees, validation and measurable performance data are becoming essential components of development strategy," said Boswell. "This strategic acquisition enhances the value IFPG delivers to both consultants and franchisors while strengthening the data-driven foundation of the franchise discovery process."

FBR will continue operating with the research governance and methodological rigor that have defined its leadership position for nearly two decades. Within the IFPG family of companies, FBR enhances IFPG's strategy of building an integrated franchise growth platform uniting development expertise, performance intelligence, and industry engagement to support sustainable brand expansion.

The announcement comes the week before the International Franchise Association's Annual Convention, where IFPG and FBR leadership will engage with franchisors, executives, and investors on the accelerating role of performance data in franchise growth. Benchmarking is no longer a supplemental tool, it is increasingly central to how boards and capital partners assess system health, scalability, and long-term value creation.

With this acquisition, IFPG continues executing its strategy of building an integrated franchise growth platform uniting development expertise, business performance intelligence, and industry engagement to support responsible brand expansion across the full franchise lifecycle.

For more information or to schedule a meeting with IFPG or Franchise Business Review leadership at the IFA Convention, email [email protected]. For more coverage on this acquisition and other franchising news, please visit https://www.franchisewire.com/ifpg-acquires-franchise-business-review/

About IFPG

The International Franchise Professionals Group (IFPG) is a growth-focused platform supporting franchise brands across development, performance intelligence, and industry engagement. At its core is the nation's leading franchise broker organizations comprised of certified franchise consultants, franchisors, and industry suppliers.

Through its family of companies including Franchise Business Review (FBR) and FranchiseWire, IFPG provides integrated resources that strengthen brand performance and elevate professional standards. IFPG also hosts the annual IFPG Retreat and IFPG Summit, consistently ranked among the industry's top franchise events for consultant networking and strategic industry collaboration.

About FBR

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is an independent market research firm specializing in franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement research. FBR's survey programs help franchise brands measure overall system health, workplace culture, identify gaps that affect retention, performance, and protect brand consistency and standards across locations. Through proprietary survey tools and comparative industry analytics, FBR supports franchise development teams, C-suite leaders, operations executives, and HR departments with objective performance data that improves onboarding, engagement, and system health.

FBR also hosts the annual FBR Summit, a leading executive-level event focused on talent strategy, culture, and operational excellence in franchising.

