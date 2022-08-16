IFPG Named No. 1 Franchise Broker Network by Entrepreneur

This recognition is the fourth in a row for the franchise consulting company.

PARLIN, N.J., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Franchise Professionals Group (IFPG) was named the No. 1 franchise broker network on Entrepreneur's 2022 Top Franchise Suppliers list. This recognition marks the fourth year in a row for the franchise broker network. Entrepreneur's ranking highlights the top service providers across 11 categories and recognizes the franchise industry's most respected suppliers and vendors.

International Franchise Professionals Group (IFPG)

IFPG's acknowledgment comes on the heels of its 10-year anniversary and its strategic partnership with Princeton Equity Group, which was announced in May. After receiving this accolade for the fourth consecutive year, IFPG founder and CEO Don Daszkowski shared his winning formula. "It's really simple: We're always reaching for the stars. We are continually improving, innovating and creating new ways to support IFPG members," he said. "Our efforts have created a collaborative culture that fosters growth. Our members love being together and are able to build lasting relationships through our events and many offerings. We're like a large, extended family."

IFPG President Red Boswell says that the company's success is a direct result of its people. "When you have the best franchise consultants, you win — every time. Our relentless pursuit of franchising excellence will never end," he said. Boswell believes that IFPG's strength comes from its members' shared ideal to make a difference through franchise ownership. "We even celebrated our dedication to changing lives through franchising at our 2021 Annual Retreat with our #lifechanger theme. It's truly a magical time of life-change at IFPG."

Entrepreneur's Top Franchise Suppliers ranking is based on an annual survey of franchisors, from emerging brands to some of the oldest in the industry. This year, a record 900-plus franchise brands participated, and reported which suppliers they and their franchisees work with and rated their satisfaction with those suppliers' services in the areas of quality, cost, and value. Each supplier receives a score based on the survey results, and the top-scoring suppliers are ranked within their respective categories.

"Entrepreneur's Top Franchise Suppliers list underscores some of the aspects of the industry that are easy to miss, but critical to a franchise success," said Entrepreneur Senior Vice President of Franchising Liane Caruso. "The 134 companies ranked in this year's list help to handle critical aspects of business by providing vital services to franchisors and franchisees, such as accounting, financing, legal services, marketing, real estate assistance, and more."

To view IFPG in the Top Franchise Suppliers list, pick up the September issue of Entrepreneur magazine on newsstands now or visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/top-franchise-suppliers.

The International Franchise Professionals Group (IFPG) is a membership-based organization with more than 1,300 franchisors, franchise consultants, and vendor members. Together, IFPG members guide aspiring business owners through the process of identifying and investing in franchise businesses. IFPG's purpose-driven mission is based on integrity, ethics, and collaboration.

