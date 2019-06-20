Ifrah Law Statement In Response To PacNet Employee Indictment

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to today's indictment issued in the United States District of Nevada against four PacNet employees, Jeff Ifrah, Attorney at Law representing PacNet, issued this statement:

"The indictment against the PacNet employees is factually flawed, and PacNet intends to fight the charges and prove the innocence of the employees. As the indictment notes, the allegations are focused on a small portion of PacNet's business that PacNet voluntarily exited prior to any action by the United States. The fact is that PacNet never knowingly processed payments for a fraudulent mailing. In the times where there was a customer complaint, PacNet refunded its money and charged the mailer. PacNet stands by its compliance program."

The PacNet legal team offered further clarification on the following:



PacNet previously cooperated with the U.S. Government and was licensed by the U.S. Government to place certain client funds into the court registry after the U.S. Government identified those clients, which may have engaged in inappropriate conduct according to the U.S. Government.

The indictment further ignores the fact that the U.S. Justice Department has submitted evidence and has relied upon the effectiveness of PacNet's compliance program in other cases to prove that certain PacNet clients actively deceived PacNet to evade its compliance program.

The indictment also ignores the fact that the Canadian government, major financial institutions, and auditing firms were provided full access to PacNet's business records and client roster as part of regular reviews and audits of PacNet's operations and compliance program.

The indictment likewise ignores the fact that PacNet provided confidential reports to a law enforcement agency of the Canadian government about certain of its clients at the same time that the U.S. Justice Department now alleges PacNet conspired with such clients.

SOURCE Ifrah Law