iFranchise Group Named Top Franchise Consulting Firm for Fourth Year in a Row by Entrepreneur Magazine

HOMEWOOD, Ill., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iFranchise Group, the nation's leading franchise consulting firm, was once again awarded top honors in Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Franchise Suppliers annual survey. The ranking, which is featured in the September issue of Entrepreneur and on Entrepreneur.com, highlights the top-ranked service providers across 11 categories, highlighting an often-overlooked aspect of the franchising industry: suppliers and vendors. This year, a record 900-plus franchise brands participated, and suppliers were ranked based on survey results in areas of overall satisfaction, quality, cost, and value.

Mark Siebert, CEO of iFranchise Group, is the author of Franchise Your Business: The Guide to Employing the Greatest Growth Strategy Ever. The book is widely considered the authoritative industry handbook on franchising.

Entrepreneur's Top Franchise Suppliers ranking is based on an annual survey of franchisors, from emerging brands to some of the most established brands in the industry. This marks the fourth time that iFranchise Group has landed the number one overall spot in the Franchise Consulting/Development category, in the four times that the category has been included in the survey – making iFranchise Group the only firm consistently acknowledged by the franchise community as being the single best franchise consultant group in the industry.

Founded nearly 25 years ago, iFranchise Group is dedicated to guiding qualified companies on how to franchise a business and providing customized franchise consulting services for hundreds of clients of varying sizes and across a wide range of industries.

"The entire iFranchise Group team recognizes the significance of such an honor," said iFranchise Group CEO, Mark Siebert. "Our clients and the overall franchising community's vote of confidence in what we do each day continue to drive us to help more companies achieve their business goals through franchise development. It's a humbling experience each time we are recognized, and we are truly honored."

iFranchise Group advisors use proven strategies to thoroughly assess which companies are ready to franchise and whether franchising is an appropriate growth model for those exploring the option. To its clients looking to franchise a business or to improve an existing franchise model, iFranchise Group provides tailored franchise consulting, strategic development, operations manuals, and franchise marketing tools and sales strategies. The company has worked with hundreds of emerging and established franchise systems, as well as licensing and dealership organizations. Based on the company's more than two decades of success, Siebert published the book Franchise Your Business: The Guide to Employing the Greatest Growth Strategy Ever, which is widely considered to be the authoritative industry handbook on franchising.

About iFranchise Group

iFranchise Group is the nation's leading franchise consulting firm. iFranchise Group offers the skills of the nation's top franchise experts in franchise strategic planning, operations training and documentation, franchise marketing and sales, and franchise best practices for emerging and established franchise companies worldwide.

