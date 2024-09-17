iFranchise Group Ranked #1 for the Sixth Year in a Row in Entrepreneur Magazine's Annual Top Franchise Suppliers Survey

Leading franchise consulting firm once again receives the top honor in annual franchise suppliers survey of hundreds of franchisor participants

MUNSTER, Ind., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur magazine has once again ranked iFranchise Group the nation's top franchise consulting firm. This is iFranchise Group's sixth consecutive year in the #1 position in the Franchise Consulting/Development category, as ranked in the publication's annual Top Franchise Suppliers survey.

iFranchise Group Ranked #1 Franchise Consulting Firm for the Sixth Year in a Row

"Yet again, we are deeply honored by this recognition from our fellow franchising community members and Entrepreneur magazine," said Mark Siebert, iFranchise Group's CEO. "Receiving this validation from the industry for six years running simply reinforces our ongoing dedication to providing best-in-class consulting services to our clients," Siebert added.

Entrepreneur's Annual Top Franchise Suppliers survey polls franchisors, ranging from emerging to established franchise brands, on their preferred vendors and suppliers. They evaluate companies based on performance in areas such as quality, cost, value, and overall satisfaction, among others. Entrepreneur's survey and rankings are a helpful resource for anyone in the franchising industry seeking to evaluate service providers.

This year's survey rankings are featured in the September/October issue of Entrepreneur and on Entrepreneur.com. They highlight the leading franchising service providers and vendors across multiple categories. A record-breaking 1,100-plus franchise brands participated in the survey this year.

As the industry's leading franchise consulting and development firm, for over 25 years iFranchise Group has provided unmatched expertise and a comprehensive range of customized services to companies looking to expand through franchising or improve their existing franchise programs. iFranchise Group has a team of the franchise industry's most knowledgeable and experienced franchise consultants who collectively have hundreds of years of experience in franchise consulting, development, implementation, marketing, and sales. As one of the firm's executive leaders, Siebert has also published the book, Franchise Your Business: The Guide to Employing the Greatest Growth Strategy Ever, now in its second edition and widely considered to be the authoritative industry handbook on franchising.

iFranchise Group's reputation is bolstered by the success stories and testimonials from dozens of its franchisor clients. The group's commitment to client success makes them a trusted partner at the forefront of the industry, as they empower both emerging and established franchisors to reach their growth goals.

About iFranchise Group

iFranchise Group is the nation's leading franchise consulting firm, offering the skills of top franchise experts in franchise strategic planning, operations training and documentation, franchise marketing and sales, and franchise-best practices for emerging and established franchise companies worldwide. For more information about iFranchise Group and its services, please visit www.ifranchisegroup.com or contact (708) 957-2300 or [email protected].

Media Contact:

Judy Janusz

(708) 957-2300

[email protected]

SOURCE iFranchise Group