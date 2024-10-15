IFS Accelerates Industrial AI Reality With Release Of IFS Cloud 24R2

Over 60 new Industrial AI capabilities now available with IFS.ai for manufacturing, service management, asset performance management, and new sustainability management modules

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS UNLEASHED IFS, the leading provider of enterprise cloud and Industrial AI, today unveils new IFS.ai-powered features being introduced in the IFS Cloud 24R2 release, focusing on delivering maximum value to asset and service-intensive industries and elevating the user experience to drive Industrial AI adoption at scale.

New feature highlights include:

Home is a new, dynamic, AI-powered homepage for IFS Cloud providing live project status visibility, fuelling productivity and efficiency. Anomalies are automatically detected, and corrective actions suggested, saving time and increasing accuracy of project analysis. This unique and intuitive experience combines the new context aware IFS.ai Copilot uses cases with a growing ecosystem of interactive widgets that help users plan, manage, build and service assets faster, smarter and safer.

IFS.ai Copilot now goes deeper than ever, surfacing insights from across the organization. The context aware Copilot has preconfigured industries capabilities gets even more powerful when integrated with customer data sources, and it knows where users are in IFS Cloud and provides accurate insights related to it. For example, service leaders and dispatchers can now maximize field service delivery and future planning efficiency with AI-driven accelerated, accurate decision making, and obtain instant contextually relevant answers to questions.

Within the Asset Applications module, the new IFS.ai Copilot for FMECA (Failure Modes, Effects, Criticality Analysis) feature drives optimized asset availability while reducing maintenance costs and mitigating risks. It provides detailed analysis of how an asset might fail, the probability, and consequences of making or adjusting maintenance strategies. AI supports FMECA by unlocking insights from unstructured information such as manuals and maintenance reports to support and refine the analysis.

New Prompt Libraries in Copilot empower users to take the lead with AI by storing contextually relevant prompts, eliminating repetition and boosting productivity.

IFS.ai can take unstructured data from, for example, a new manufacturing customer PO and auto create a new order so the production process can be accelerated. The impact of this new order onto the shop floor can then be modelled and analyzed with the new Manufacturing Scheduling Optimization (MSO) Simulation capability. IFS.ai does the heavy lifting, enabling production managers to improve capacity planning and meet customer demand. Meanwhile, asset managers can use the Simulation capabilities to more accurately predict and plan essential asset maintenance based on different scenarios.

Christian Pedersen, Chief Product Officer at IFS, commented: "All new features and enhancements within IFS Cloud 24R2 are guided by IFS's strategic themes. They are tailored to help customers unleash their full potential – both in terms of operational effectiveness and profitability – by leveraging IFS.ai to unlock and use the secret weapon from across supply chain and operations: their data. IFS is at the forefront and leading the charge with Industrial AI, which is turbocharging the asset and service-intensive industries that power our world. No one else is thinking this way for these hardcore industries."

With the launch of 24R2, over 60 deep industrial AI capabilities are now available. Key use cases include:

Powering your Potential

The power of IFS Cloud extends beyond human potential to asset potential; assets operate optimally, minimizing downtime and extending lifespans, resource utilization is optimized, and operations streamlined.

Raise service team efficiency to speed frequent tasks and automatically identify issues for proactive resolution. IFS.ai Copilot for Dispatchers IFS.ai Copilot for Service Managers IFS Home for Dispatchers Last-Mile Portal Interaction Summarization

Easily balance service demand with delivery across regions temporarily, or on a recurring basis, with support for roaming resources . Roaming Resources for Scheduling

Successfully deliver service while controlling costs with simplified crew and tool resource management plus temporary and specialist resources. Resource Buckets for Scheduling

Increase forecasting accuracy to reduce safety stock and free up cash with the addition of a new forecasting model in demand planner. Demand Planner AI Forecast

Increase capacity utilization for a more realistic production schedule to better meet customer demand. What-if analysis to maximize the usage of available resources as part of creating an optimized manufacturing schedule. Manufacturing, Scheduling and Optimization (MSO) Simulation

Enhance asset operational efficiency and reduce downtime by identifying trends that may lead to failures. Optimize maintenance strategies based on anticipated asset behavior. IFS.ai Copilot for FMECA (Failure Modes, Effects, Criticality Analysis) Rules-Based Anomaly Detection Anomaly Handling

Aviation Maintenance – Mobile Maintenance Improvements to drive quality, safety and compliance Deferral Management Customer Logo on Maintenance Documents Leverage Bar Code Scanning Capabilities



Driving Profitability

Business success hinges on measurable profitability. IFS Cloud lets customers fine-tune global operations, lower costs, reduce waste and empower the organization to consider new business models.

Streamline HR processes and attract more desirable candidates with AI to support the creation and analysis of job specifications and adverts. Job Spec Summarization

Boost business performance through greater people development and retention. An AI assistant helps employees write objectives aligned with company values. SMART Objectives Generation

Increase crew utilization and first-time fix rates. Combined planning of crew members, skills and tools enables the Dispatcher and AI-powered scheduling optimization to determine the best crew to schedule and dispatch work to. Crews and Tools for Resource Assistant



Making Sustainability a Competitive Advantage

Sustainability is embedded in IFS Cloud to drive meaningful impact as well as giving customers an edge from leveraging data-led insights to optimize operations, reduce waste and support circular manufacturing.

Streamline the tracking, analysis, and reporting of environmental impact in relation to CSRD and any wider sustainability goals. Sustainability Management Module Emissions Tracker – Key scope 3 emissions categories added: Waste Generated in Operations, Transportation and Distribution and Fuel and Energy activities Carbon Emission Estimate Recommendation

Experience greater transparency across the entire the product lifecycle by providing greater support for production engineers and shop floor workers as part of adopting circular economy business models. Circular Manufacturing



For more information, please visit ifs.ai.

About IFS

IFS is the world's leading provider of Industrial AI and enterprise software for hardcore businesses that make, service, and power our planet. Our technology enables businesses which manufacture goods, maintain complex assets, and manage service-focused operations to unlock the transformative power of Industrial AI™ to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability.

IFS Cloud is a fully composable AI-powered platform, designed for ultimate flexibility and adaptability to our customers' specific requirements and business evolution. It spans the needs of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Service Management (ITSM), and Field Service Management (FSM). IFS technology leverages AI, machine learning, real-time data and analytics to empower our customers to make informed strategic decisions and excel at their Moment of Service™.

IFS was founded in 1983 by five university friends who pitched a tent outside our first customer's site to ensure they would be available 24/7 and the needs of the customer would come first. Since then, IFS has grown into a global leader with over 7,000 employees in 90+ countries. Driven by those foundational values of agility, customer-centricity, and trust, IFS is recognized worldwide for delivering value and supporting strategic transformations. We are the most recommended supplier in our sector. Visit ifs.com to learn why.

