IFS and Procore partnership brings added value to the North American construction industry

CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The new integration brings together the technology of construction project management software provider, Procore, and IFS, the global enterprise applications company, to extend the native capabilities of IFS for construction to offer full project lifecycle support to joint customers in the construction industry.

The IFS and Procore partnership empowers construction companies to easily synchronize data and seamlessly generate transactions across the platforms. From supplier management to cost forecasting, the integration gives users complete control and visibility to manage every stage of the construction project, on budget and on time.

Construction companies can leverage the integration to:

Improve visibility : Real-time view of projects with data exchange between Procore and IFS

: Real-time view of projects with data exchange between Procore and IFS Ensure accuracy : Eliminate costly errors due to double entry, allowing project teams to make more accurate, informed decisions

: Eliminate costly errors due to double entry, allowing project teams to make more accurate, informed decisions Mitigate risk: Improve decision-making with access to a real-time view of projects anytime, anywhere, on any device

"North American construction companies are under pressure to maintain healthy margins and on-time project delivery in the face of increasing competition, skills shortages, and low productivity," said Cindy Jaudon, President, IFS Americas. "As one of the first full-suite ERP vendors listed on the Procore Marketplace, IFS is taking yet another step in helping construction companies efficiently manage projects through data-driven, integrated processes and systems."

The IFS-Procore integration solution is powered by Novacura Flow®, a low-code, bi-directional integration development platform delivered by IFS Gold Partner Novacura.

Learn more about how IFS supports construction companies at www.ifs.com/corp/industries/engineering-construction-infrastructure/.

Contact:

Megan Schwartzer,

IFS Marketing Communications Analyst, North America.

Phone: 1 (262) 317-7488, [email protected]

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers enterprise software for customers around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. The industry expertise of our people and solutions, together with a commitment to delivering value to every one of our customers, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 4,000 employees and growing ecosystem of partners support more than 10,000 customers around the world challenge the status quo and realize their competitive advantage. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

Follow us on Twitter: @ifs

Visit the IFS Blog on technology, innovation and creativity: https://blog.ifs.com/

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ifs/r/ifs-and-procore-partnership-brings-added-value-to-the-north-american-construction-industry,c3241727

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/ifs/i/construction-image-pr,c2852790 construction image PR

SOURCE IFS