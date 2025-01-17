IFS Announces 2024 Partner of the Year Awards at the IFS Global Partner Summit during IFS Sales Kickoff

LONDON, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading technology provider of enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software, has announced the winners of its 2024 Partner of the Year Awards during the IFS 2025 Sales Kickoff in London. The awards recognize the outstanding contributions of IFS's global partner community, acknowledging their critical role in driving innovation, growth, and success for customers across industries.

Reflecting on the achievements of the past year, Max Roberts, Chief Operating Officer at IFS, shared: "This past year has been truly remarkable, marked by significant accomplishments, solid growth, and stronger relationships within our partner community. Thanks to the dedication and hard work of our partners, we've seen a 40% year-on-year increase in license revenue driven by partners and 34% growth in partner revenue in 2024 compared to the previous year. The commitment to innovation, excellence, and collaboration shown by our partners has been key to our success. Together, we are demonstrating the power of our partner-first strategy, delivering real value for our customers and paving the way for continued growth."

To ensure a comprehensive evaluation, the Innovation Partner Award was assessed by a panel of industry analysts from IDC and Verdantix, who brought their expertise to the evaluation of a highly competitive pool of entries.

2024 Partner of the Year Award Winners

Cloud Partner Award: Arcwide

Arcwide Global Growth Partner Award: Accenture

Accenture Innovation Partner Award: PWC

PWC Regional Partner Award: NEC

NEC Customers' Choice Partner Award: Xitricron

Xitricron Outstanding Channel Deal Maker Award: 12 Guide

12 Guide Channel Sales Excellence Award: Hoist

Hoist Technology Partner Award: Microsoft

Microsoft IFS Foundation Partner Award: Platned

Platned Global Channel Partner: InfoConsulting

InfoConsulting Global Partner: Accenture

This year's awards highlight IFS's ongoing commitment to nurturing a thriving partner community. By staying focused on a partner-first strategy, IFS continues to empower partners to deliver innovative solutions, drive transformation, and help customers achieve success in their industries.

The awards process was led by a global steering committee of IFS representatives who reviewed nominations for merit-based categories. This year's Customers' Choice Partner Award featured nominations submitted directly by IFS customers, showcasing the valuable contributions of the partner community.

About IFS

IFS is the world's leading provider of Industrial AI and enterprise software for businesses that make, service, and power our planet. Our technology enables businesses that manufacture goods, maintain complex assets, and manage service-focused operations to unlock the transformative potential of Industrial AI™ to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability.

IFS Cloud is a fully composable AI-powered platform, designed for ultimate flexibility and adaptability to our customers' specific requirements and business evolution. It spans the needs of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Supply Chain Management (SCM), and Field Service Management (FSM). IFS technology leverages AI, machine learning, real-time data, and analytics to empower our customers to make informed strategic decisions and excel at their Moment of Service™.

Founded in 1983 by five university friends who pitched a tent outside our first customer's site to ensure they would be available 24/7 and the needs of the customer would come first, IFS has since grown into a global leader with over 7,000 employees in 80 countries. Guided by the core values of agility, customer-centricity, and trust, IFS is recognized worldwide for delivering value and supporting industry transformations. We are the most recommended supplier in our sector. Visit ifs.com to learn why.

