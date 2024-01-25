IFS Appoints Sophie Graham as Chief Sustainability Officer

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that it has appointed Sophie Graham as Chief Sustainability Officer. The role reflects IFS's continued commitment to its sustainability strategy and ambition to accelerate the delivery of its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) agenda.

Sustainability is rapidly becoming a C-level and Board-level priority, in part driven by new regulations like the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and as well as by global agreements by heads of state. CSRD comes into effect in 2024 and will impact all companies listed on EU-regulated markets. For IFS, elevating sustainability includes maintaining strong performance internally, while embedding different sustainability capabilities in IFS Cloud.

In her role as IFS Chief Sustainability Officer, Graham will oversee the successful delivery of IFS's own strategy, working with the Executive Leadership Team to scale at pace across its global operations. Since 2021, Graham has spearheaded Sustainability and ESG at IFS, defining and implementing a successful multi-year strategy and has rapidly become a fervent IFS spokesperson and a thought leader often called upon by the media.

IFS CEO Mark Moffat commented: "IFS is at an incredibly important juncture on ESG and, much like our customers, we are focused on accelerating the results that will have the impact we all look for. Sophie's appointment is evidence of the strategic prioritization of sustainability at IFS, and our goal is to work hand in hand with our customers, sharing our knowledge, experiences and taking their input into our products. Moffat continued: "Through technology we can help transform and improve entire industries and positively affect people's lives. In 2021, we started building capabilities that matter to our customers and where we knew they would deliver the most value to them. Moffat concluded: I am looking forward to continuing working with Sophie in her new role as we ramp up both our own efforts and our support in helping customers meeting their own goals."

Sophie Graham, Chief Sustainability Officer, IFS, commented: "I am a true believer in the potential that the technology sector has to drive change across different industries, providing the 'how' roadmap in the transition to a low carbon, more sustainable future. IFS has a clear sense of purpose, and I am very excited to continue building on the robust strategy we already have in place to drive even more lasting impact, across our team, customers, and partners."

With a background in environmental law, Graham has worked across EMEIA, Americas and the UK in the technology and finance sectors. Prior to IFS, Sophie led sustainability reporting at Santander UK, including investor ESG engagement. She also worked in the US, establishing an international charity partnership with the Red Cross, and heading up an ESG strategy across 7 countries in the Americas.

IFS also shares that Stephen Keys, previously Chief Talent & Sustainability Officer, takes on a new strategic leadership role focused on our critical talent agenda as Chief Talent Officer, in addition to his role as Chair of the IFS Foundation. Stephen has been instrumental in pioneering IFS's approach to sustainability within the organization and will continue to drive adoption of sustainability practices in his new role.

IFS is resolutely committed to sustainability, with a strategy based around three pillars of operational excellence, supporting customers and wider community impact. Transparency is key to building trust and ESG disclosures include the IFS Sustainability report produced annually alongside an ESG Fact Sheet.

