IFS appoints Stephanie Poore as new Managing Director for UK and Ireland

Strong advocate for women in tech and ERP takes on key leadership role for the company

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, has today announced that Stephanie Poore has been appointed as the new Managing Director for its UK and Ireland business, effective immediately. Poore takes over from Alan Laing, who has been appointed Chief Customer Strategist of South West Europe and Latin America and Chairman of UK&I to focus on driving IFS's regional customer success moving forward. These appointments reflect the company's strategic focus and consistent performance to date as it looks to cement its position as a leader in ERP, EAM, FSM, and ESM across its key markets. 

The appointment of Poore, who moves from the role of Sales Director UKI, is a testament to her consistent performance since joining IFS in 2016. In her new role, Poore is set to steer IFS UK and Ireland towards continued growth, with a focus on customer-centric strategies and revenue generation. Her appointment is a clear indication of IFS's commitment to nurturing talent and promoting strong, diverse leadership within the company. 

During her eight-year tenure at IFS, Poore has demonstrated strong leadership and a deep understanding of customer needs. Poore's impressive track record includes being awarded Global Sales Director of the Year in 2022 and she is the founder of the Women in ERP Podcast, a platform dedicated to advocating for diversity within the technology sector. 

Stephanie's promotion to Managing Director for the UK and Ireland follows a series of significant appointments of female leaders at IFS, including Belinda Finch (Chief Information Officer), Cathie Hall (Chief Customer Officer), and Hoda Mansour (Chief Operating Officer, APJ, MEA). 

André Robberts, President, South & Western Europe & LATAM, said: "We are thrilled to have Stephanie head up our UK and Ireland operations. Her exceptional leadership qualities, coupled with a profound understanding of our industry and market, make her the ideal choice for this role." 

Robberts continued: "Stephanie's dedication to advocating for women in technology, including her active position within the IFS Global Women committee, further aligns with our values at IFS. These values include our commitment to supporting the development of women in leadership within technology and providing equitable opportunities based on merit. As IFS continues to grow at an accelerated pace, ensuring we have a diverse talent pool will be key to our differentiation and success." 

The leadership change, combined with the strategic move to drive increased customer focus as Alan Laing takes on the position of UK&I chairman, will promote and accelerate IFS's customer success and customer value within the region. IFS expresses deep gratitude to Alan for his significant contributions and instrumental role in the rapid growth of the UK business over the past five years. 

Commenting on her appointment, Stephanie Poore, Managing Director, IFS UK and Ireland, said: "I am both honored and excited to step into the role of Managing Director for IFS in the UK and Ireland. This opportunity is not just a professional milestone for me but also a testament to IFS's commitment to nurturing diverse leadership. I look forward to leading our talented team towards continued growth and innovation, while maintaining our focus on delivering customer-centric solutions. Together, we will strive to reinforce IFS's position as a leader in the enterprise software space." 

About IFS: 

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers — at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of over 6,000 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support our 6,500+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com. 

