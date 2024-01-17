IFS becomes a Patron of MIT Center for Information Systems Research (CISR)

Collaboration with CISR will provide access to world-leading exclusive research, insights and development opportunities

LONDON, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that it has become a Patron of the world-renowned MIT Center for Information Systems Research (CISR). Being invited to become a Patron of this prestigious organization reflects IFS's growth and technology industry leadership and reinforces the company's commitment to maximizing value from digital transformation and data.

IFS will work with MIT CISR to apply and integrate research with a focus on making advancements in key technology areas – particularly Industrial AI – to research transformational impact in asset-intensive industries: Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Utilities & Resources, Construction & Engineering, and Service industries.

Mark Moffat, CEO, IFS commented: "MIT CISR's research agenda – including scaling AI, realizing value faster from digital innovations and leveraging digital ecosystems for sustainability – mirrors our own long-term vision, providing the ideal foundation for an intuitive and dynamic relationship with real value for the industry. We look forward to bringing MIT CISR knowledge, thought leadership and content to our clients, employees and ecosystem, such as during the 2024 IFS UNLEASHED global community event in Orlando, Florida, taking place on October 14-18, 2024. This event will feature exclusive, invite-only executive masterclasses hosted by MIT CISR".

Moffat continued: "I'm very proud of the differentiated proposition and advanced AI-based product we have built to become the leading vendor for Asset & Service Management. As we embark on the next phase of growth, we are going the extra mile to ensure that we are taking an industry view as well as relying on our own expertise when it comes to innovation. I am confident that our Patronage of MIT CISR will support that and deliver value rapidly."

Peter Weill, Chairman and Senior Research Scientist, MIT Center for Information Systems and Research, added: "We at MIT CISR aim to help digital leaders be top performers by studying best practice and working with great companies. I'm excited that IFS has joined MIT CISR and look forward to our collaborations with Mark and his team."

MIT CISR's research insights help executives meet the challenges of leading increasingly digital- and data-driven organizations. MIT CISR provides insights on how organizations effectively realize value from approaches such as digital business transformation, data monetization, business ecosystems, and the digital workplace. Founded in 1974 and grounded in MIT's tradition of combining academic knowledge and practical purpose, the MIT CISR team works directly with digital leaders, executives, and boards to develop research insights. More than seventy-five organizations support MIT CISR as members of a global consortium.

