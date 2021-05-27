IFS bolsters board with Hanna Jacobsson appointment

LONDON, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise applications provider, announces that Hanna Jacobsson has joined its Board as a non-executive director. Following three years of successive double-digit growth, the appointment of Jacobsson indicates IFS's ambitious growth plans are now firmly in their execution phase. As a finance executive, and one of the most respected Actuaries in the Nordics, Jacobsson will lead the audit committee at IFS and deliver the focus and balance required to underpin a fast-growing business.

The appointment is effective immediately and brings the current number of non-executive directors at IFS to six.

Jacobsson, who specialized in finance in her early career as vice CFO roles at Skandia and group CFO at Nordea Life and Pensions, later expanded her remit to join Klarna as Chief Risk Officer. Now Board member of Skandia, Tink and DBT, her skills and experience are being drawn on by both large, established companies as well as earlier-stage ventures looking to scale. Her motivations to keep learning, add value and work with organizations that share her values has earned her the respect of stakeholders across the industry.

Commenting on her appointment, Jacobsson said, "IFS is a cloud software business like no other, it has not only undergone a very significant internal transformation but also achieved phenomenal growth at the same time. The team has demonstrated a strong ability to make ambitious plans and deliver on them. The journey IFS is on today is very exciting, and I think I am joining at a great point in time as more and more businesses look to technology to transform and differentiate. With longer term growth strategies being set in motion, keeping the right balance across the entire business will be hugely important, and I am looking forward to doing my part to help IFS achieve its goals."

Jonas Persson, Chair of the IFS Board, commented: "IFS's growth in recent years is only a snapshot of what the team can achieve with great talent and support. Hanna has a proven history of working in the financial sector as CFO and Chief Risk Officer and has achieved significant successes in her career. Her values align to ours, which is very important to IFS, the Board, and the company's owners. Hanna's experience and passion to add value as IFS carries on its transformation and growth journey is very welcome and we are delighted by her appointment and look forward to working with her."

For more information about the members of the IFS Board, please visit: https://www.ifs.com/company/governance/board-of-directors/

