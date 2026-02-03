IFS chosen by SkyAlyne to drive aircraft readiness for the Royal Canadian Air Force's Future Aircrew Training program

Collaboration marks a key milestone in Canada's mission to modernize pilot and aircrew training for the Royal Canadian Air Force through advanced digital maintenance.

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, today announced that it has been selected by SkyAlyne, the prime contractor for the Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) program for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), to provide a fully digital aviation maintenance and asset management platform in support of the Canadian Department of National Defence's new training initiative.

The collaboration marks a major milestone in the modernization of Canada's military pilot and aircrew training system. Through the implementation of IFS Cloud for Aviation Maintenance, SkyAlyne will gain advanced digital capabilities to streamline fleet maintenance, ensure airworthiness, and sustain maximum aircraft availability across its nationwide training operations.

Aircraft readiness is critical to the success of the FAcT program, a 25-year partnership designed to equip the next generation of RCAF pilots and aircrew with world-class skills and training. By adopting IFS Cloud, SkyAlyne will benefit from real-time visibility into maintenance operations, resource management, and compliance tracking, thereby reducing downtime, increasing efficiency, and supporting the highest levels of training readiness.

Awarded to SkyAlyne in 2024, the Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) program represents a next-generation approach to military flight training, uniting Canada's top aviation, training, and defence organizations under a single, modernized framework. As the FAcT program's provider, SkyAlyne's team of defence, training, simulation, and aviation experts is working in partnership with the RCAF to build an entirely new training ecosystem from the ground up, introducing new aircraft, digital technologies, and innovative learning methodologies across multiple bases nationwide.

The scope of the FAcT program includes designing and implementing all training and in-service support requirements necessary to prepare Pilots, Air Combat Systems Officers, and Airborne Electronic Sensor Operators for future RCAF missions. This includes new training curricula, digital courseware, and infrastructure development, underpinned by the latest adult learning and simulation techniques.

SkyAlyne's new training program will span a diverse fleet of Grob G 120TP, Pilatus PC-21, Airbus H135, Beechcraft King Air 260, and De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 aircraft—each selected for their performance, reliability, and versatility to meet Canada's evolving defence and training requirements.

By partnering with IFS, SkyAlyne will leverage IFS Cloud's integrated maintenance, compliance, and operational insights to deliver seamless digital support across its training fleet, ensuring data-driven efficiency, reducing administrative workloads, and optimizing readiness for Canada's next generation of aircrew.

Kevin Lemke, General Manager, SkyAlyne, said: "The FAcT program is of strategic importance to maximize the throughput of the next generation of RCAF aircrew, trained to the highest possible standards. We carefully select only the most reliable partners to support FAcT, and with its deep industry expertise and flexible and secure deployment models, IFS was the perfect fit. Digitized and more efficient maintenance processes will enable us to make aircraft as available as possible to ensure training readiness for the RCAF."

Mark Buongiorno, President, Aerospace & Defense at IFS, added: "This selection highlights the strength of IFS Cloud for Aviation Maintenance solution, which enables defence fleet sustainment and support providers to achieve superior levels of aircraft availability. IFS is proud to play a significant role in the training of Canada's military aircrew at a time when modernizing the Royal Canadian Air Force is a key national priority."

