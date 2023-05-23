IFS Cloud ERP and EAM to streamline the digital operations of Nordic construction company NCC

IFS Cloud ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) will support 7,000 users across NCC, while NCC Industry will use IFS Cloud EAM (Enterprise Asset Management)

LONDON, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that leading Nordic construction company, NCC, has chosen IFS Cloud™ to streamline efficiency and productivity across its operations across all four Nordic countries.

The decision to implement IFS Cloud comes at a time when the construction industry at large has struggled with low-profit margins, insufficient project control and low financial-operation alignment. NCC had been looking for a long-term standard industry solution that would enable it to align its central contract, finance and project accounting processes to optimize project control. After a comprehensive selection process, NCC decided that IFS Cloud was the best option available on the market to meet these needs.

IFS Cloud will replace NCC's current Infor Lawson ERP, and IBM Maximo EAM solution. The solution will provide NCC with end-to-end visibility across their business, improve operational efficiency, and streamline accounting processes.

In April, NCC's subsidiary NCC Industry successfully went live with 535 users for IFS Cloud EAM to improve productivity and reduce costs. The implementation project was supported by IFS partner Cillco. IFS Cloud EAM is designed to handle the construction industry's complex asset demand. The single solution will enable NCC to support the maintenance of their operational assets, resulting in improved sustainability through extended asset lifespans.

NCC also required a solution that would complement their ongoing focus on sustainability, able to support its digital transformation goals. With enhanced visibility of their operations, IFS Cloud will enable NCC to better build, manage and measure their sustainability investments around ESG.

Kari Kulotie, CIO, NCC said: "We are going through a strategic digital transformation journey and becoming increasingly data-informed is one of our key targets on the road to reach our goals and maintain the highest levels of service for our customers."

Kulotie continued: "The construction industry has a challenging and highly competitive market, and by becoming more data-informed and being able to take decisions based on correct data, we will gain better control of our business. We are confident in IFS Cloud being the right choice for this task and look forward to continuing working with IFS."

NCC has also chosen IFS success services to support ongoing management and services sized to meet its business needs.

Ann-Kristin Sander, Nordic Managing Director at IFS, said: "We are very pleased to be chosen to support NCC in this exciting transformation. NCC is an important player in the Nordic construction industry. We very much look forward to helping NCC reach their goals of being increasingly data-informed, enhancing their control over core processes. We also strongly believe in investing in sustainability and the value it can give businesses. NCC's focus on sustainability is a good fit to our values, making this an even greater match."

About NCC

NCC is one of the leading construction companies in the Nordics. Based on its expertise in managing complex construction processes, NCC contributes to the positive impact of construction for its customers and society. Operations include building and infrastructure project contracting, asphalt and stone materials production and commercial property development. In 2022, NCC had sales of SEK 54 bn and 12,500 employees.

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers-at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of over 5,500 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support our thousands of customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

