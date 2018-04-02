IFS Earns 5-Star Rating in CRN's 2018 Partner Program Guide

To determine the 2018 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company's research team assessed each vendor's partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

IFS is actively growing and making investments in its partner program for its products including the IFS Applications™ enterprise suite, IFS Field Service Management™ best-of-breed solution and operational intelligence technologies. The IFS Partner Network is differentiating itself in the marketplace by providing partners with choice. Partners are able to choose what geography, vertical and selling model—either perpetual or subscription license—fits best with their business.

"Value added resellers and professional services companies are gravitating towards the IFS Partner Network for multiple reasons," IFS Vice President of Marketing, North America, Steve Andrew said. "We are actively investing in sales enablement resources and collaborative partner portal technologies that will help our new and existing partners quickly achieve success in the market with IFS."

"Our new and established partners are finding tremendous opportunity with IFS," IFS Director of Partner Alliances, North America, Parker Zanios said. "Through enhanced sales and marketing support, IFS partners have been able to generate more opportunities than ever before. Our increased partner investment along with industry leading products and an experienced and dedicated partner management team, there has never been a more opportune time to join the IFS Partner Network."

"Finding the right technology vendor to partner with can be a daunting task, given the vast array of choices now available to solution providers," said Robert Faletra, Executive Chairman of The Channel Company. "CRN's Partner Program Guide and 5-Star ratings help them narrow the field and find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths and benefits. We are pleased to present our 2018 PPG list, recognizing the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today."

CONTACT:

Laura Zadravetz

Director of Marketing Communications

IFS in North America

Phone: +1(262)717-6591

press@ifsworld.com

Chuck Rathmann

Senior Marketing Communications Analyst

IFS in North America.

Phone: +1(262)317-7419

chuck.rathmann@ifsworld.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ifs-earns-5-star-rating-in-crns-2018-partner-program-guide-300622607.html

SOURCE IFS