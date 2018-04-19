IFS Group Adds Invictus Capital Investors, Launches U.S. Small Cap Value Strategy

ATLANTA, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS Group, a financial services industry holding company, today announces the addition of Atlanta-based Invictus Capital Investors, an asset management firm providing investment services to retail and institutional investors, to the IFS Group family.
Additionally, Invictus is launching its U.S. Small Cap Value strategy as the firm's flagship offering. Invictus' Chief Investment Officer Keith Buchanan serves as portfolio manager for the U.S. Small Cap Value strategy.
"We're excited about our partnership with Invictus. Their bottom-up, value-oriented investment approach stands apart from the mainstream investment community by combining behavioral investing attributes with a private equity vantage point," IFS Group President & CEO Alex McKenzie said.
"There's a great synergy between IFS Group and Invictus with both companies placing a high value on independent thinking," stated Kenneth Jackson, Invictus Capital Investors CEO. "At Invictus, we take a disciplined approach to equity investing and look forward to our partnership with IFS Group," he added.
About IFS Group
IFS Group is a domestic financial services industry holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries include IFS Securities, Inc., a FINRA-regulated registered broker-dealer, and IFS Advisory LLC, an SEC-regulated investment advisor. For more information, contact IFS Group at 404-382-5223.
About Invictus Capital Investors
Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Invictus Capital Investors is an SEC-registered investment advisory firm led by CEO Kenneth Jackson and CIO Keith Buchanan. For more information on Invictus Capital Investors, visit www.invictus-cap.com.
