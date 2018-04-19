IFS Group Adds Invictus Capital Investors, Launches U.S. Small Cap Value Strategy

"We're excited about our partnership with Invictus. Their bottom-up, value-oriented investment approach stands apart from the mainstream investment community by combining behavioral investing attributes with a private equity vantage point," IFS Group President & CEO Alex McKenzie said.

"There's a great synergy between IFS Group and Invictus with both companies placing a high value on independent thinking," stated Kenneth Jackson, Invictus Capital Investors CEO. "At Invictus, we take a disciplined approach to equity investing and look forward to our partnership with IFS Group," he added.

About IFS Group

IFS Group is a domestic financial services industry holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries include IFS Securities, Inc., a FINRA-regulated registered broker-dealer, and IFS Advisory LLC, an SEC-regulated investment advisor. For more information, contact IFS Group at 404-382-5223.

About Invictus Capital Investors

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Invictus Capital Investors is an SEC-registered investment advisory firm led by CEO Kenneth Jackson and CIO Keith Buchanan. For more information on Invictus Capital Investors, visit www.invictus-cap.com .

Media Contact:

Juliann Kaiser

IFS Securities

770-643-1807

juliann.kaiser@ifssecurities.com

SOURCE IFS Group