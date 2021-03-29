IFS Honored with 5-Star Rating in 2021 CRN Partner Program Guide

CHICAGO, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global enterprise applications company, has received a 5-Star rating from CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2021 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT Channel. The 5-Star rating is awarded to an exclusive group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs.

Given the importance of IT vendor channel programs, each year CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies, and distributors. Vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

IFS is investing heavily in its partner program to offer customers choice, cutting-edge technology, expertise and extended support. By close of 2020, IFS had increased the number of certified partner consultants by 75 percent, compared to the start of the year. Noting record-breaking license revenue contribution all through 2020, IFS was also recognized as ISV Global Partner of the Year by iPaaS and cloud technology leader, Boomi.

"IFS's speed of growth wouldn't be achieved without the partner ecosystem," VP, Head of North America Partners and Channels, Tom Wilson said. "Satisfied customers who achieve business outcomes is the ultimate yardstick by which we measure our success, which means that investing resources to grow and maintain a high-functioning, dynamic alliance and channels roster is of critical importance to us. The CRN five-star rating is a terrific accolade and a true testament to the success of our partner-enabled strategy for delivering outstanding customer experiences."

"As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization's program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel."

The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN® and online at www.CRN.com/ppg .

Learn more about the IFS Partner Network at www.ifs.com/corp/resources/partners/ .

