IFS Joins A.I. Labs' Platform to Unify Business Processing Automation Services and Propel Across-the-Tech-Stack Efficiencies

DAVIDSON, N.C., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS , the leading provider of client onboarding and funding solutions for the financial services industry, announced today it has joined the Advisor Innovation Labs (A.I. Labs) platform, unifying its business process automation services and creating across-the-tech-stack efficiencies for advisors and their clients.

IFS has developed configurable onboarding and funding solutions that leverage industry best practices to deliver solutions quickly while supporting customization. As part of A.I. Labs' open-architecture ecosystem, IFS can enhance existing clients' user experience while expanding its offerings to other broker-dealers, RIA consolidators, and RIA custodians.

Robo-advisors went to market with end-to-end digital onboarding capabilities, exposing the shortcomings of traditional onboarding processes which involve a myriad of disparate systems. The combination of the A.I. Labs' unifying data platform and IFS enterprise workflow automation will enable wealth management firms to take their client and advisor experiences to the next level.

"Clients have come to expect a digital first experience and any rekeying of data shows that your firm's technology is lacking and is not focused on making the clients' lives easier," explains Craig Iskowitz, Founder and CEO, Ezra Group. "What can be equally important is the firm's productivity, which can take a huge hit if there are glitches in the account opening process."

"In the A.I. Labs ecosystem, we've eliminated any friction advisors have in toggling between our onboarding and funding services, and the other tools they rely upon to serve their clients," says Ray Mulligan, Managing Director, Product Strategy, IFS. "Thanks to our ability to provide a multi-custodial integrated onboarding solution, advisors can now open accounts for a household, select products, and fund the accounts all in a matter of minutes in a single, unified experience."

"IFS assimilates massive amounts of precise information ranging from personal identity, financials, related persons, risk tolerances, and product selection data," explains Michael Zebrowski, Founder and CEO, Advisor Innovation Labs. "As part of our ecosystem, the data that is entered once can be used repeatedly, saving advisors' time and helping to prevent Not In Good Orders, while also enhancing the client experience."

About IFS

IFS is the leading provider of automation solutions for Client Onboarding, and Asset Movement. The company's service request automation solutions are deployed at some of the world's largest brokerage, wealth, banking and insurance companies. IFS's solutions are powered by the IFS Automation Platform, enabling rapid creation, customization and deployment of automated service request solutions for any service delivery channel. To learn more about IFS, please visit www.ifsautomation.com.

About Advisor Innovation Labs

Advisor Innovation Labs builds fintech platforms that enhance the client-advisor relationship, and result in double-digit gains in advisor efficiency. By bringing hundreds of integrations together into a single portal, optimizing their interactions with one another, and making them work together, A.I. Labs delivers a system of engagement that offers an unparalleled user experience. Based in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, A.I. Labs currently aggregates over $50 billion in assets, while increasing enterprise and advisor capacity to service clients, and vastly improve user satisfaction. Learn more at AdvisorInnovationLabs.com and twitter.com/AdvisorLabs .

