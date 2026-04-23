IFS Loops launches Agent Studio

New pre-built Field Service Digital Workers for Planning, Dispatch and Knowledge Work enable service-focused businesses to rapidly mobilize agents out-the-box

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, today announced strong and accelerating momentum for its agentic Digital Workers together with the launch of IFS Loops Agent Studio.

The power of Industrial AI is most pronounced when applied to industry-specific scenarios. Deploying Digital Workers to these scenarios is enabling organizations to drive efficiency across the business and deliver better products and services to customers.

Today's milestone update sees IFS Loops now offer an Agent Studio that enables customers to configure, govern, refine, and expand Digital Workers for their business. Intuitively designed for non-technical, functional employees, IFS Loops Agent Studio requires no technical or coding knowledge.

IFS Loops Digital Workers arrive pre-built with deep industry context, proven workflows, and enterprise-grade AI Trust controls -security, permissions, and governance guardrails defined out of the box. The powerful combination with Agent Studio means organizations can focus on the business outcomes Digital Workers deliver, not the complexity of standing them up.

It is simple to set context, define a process, design actions, and test safely before deploying fully customized Digital Workers into production. The Agent Studio provides the ability to monitor operational outcomes, exceptions, and performance metrics, enforce governance guardrails, maintain auditability, and expand agentic capabilities incrementally as confidence grows.

Proven value of Industrial Digital Workers

Across multiple asset-intensive industries, the world's most progressive industrial organizations are reporting measurable, real-world business outcomes from Digital Workers, including:

60% gain in operational efficiency and recovered 20 hours per week

$3 million annual ROI and 90,000 hours returned to the workforce

At Kitron, the global electronics manufacturing services provider, Digital Workers are automating supply chain workflows including inventory replenishment and supplier coordination areas that previously consumed significant operational bandwidth.

Jonatan Gustafsson, Business Application Manager at Kitron said: "IFS is the backbone of our global operations, connecting procurement, production, logistics, and finance in one platform. IFS Loops Digital Workers are a natural extension of that foundation. With structured operational data already in place, we can apply AI where it matters most. Automated supplier order confirmations save significant time, and early shortage prediction means we can protect production schedules before problems occur."

Ependion, a global manufacturing company, was managing more than 150 purchase order confirmations per week entirely by hand. The process was slow, error-prone, and consuming a lot of time. After deploying the Supplier Order Manager Digital Worker, Ependion are expecting to gain 60% in operational efficiency and recover 20 hours per week. The initial results were clear enough that Ependion moved quickly to a second Digital Worker, and is now evaluating additional use cases across its operations.

Joakim Stolt, Chief Information Officer, Ependion, said: "We spent years solving this problem in traditional ways. One Digital Worker did what we couldn't. We saw the value, added a second, and we're not stopping there. Having a human in the loop at every critical decision point is how enterprise AI should work, and IFS Loops built that in from the start."

Kodiak Gas Services operates 4.5 million horsepower of compression with 800 field technicians working across the United States. Technicians previously spent significant time searching for parts. With IFS Loops, Kodiak Gas Services rolled out a Material Replenisher Digital Worker that allows technicians to quickly find and order parts through conversation. The result: $3 million annual ROI and 90,000 hours returned to the workforce.

Somya Kapoor, CEO, IFS Loops, said: "Building agents is easy – governing how they operate is the hard part. Digital Workers are not something you deploy once and forget. Like any workforce, they improve over time. Organizations start by building or modifying a Digital Worker, testing it in real workflows, refining the rules, guardrails, and decisions it makes. Then they monitor how it performs in production. That continuous cycle of change, test, and monitor is how Digital Workers become more capable and more trusted over time. It's how enterprises move from experimenting with AI to operating with it every day and seeing real ROI within weeks."

Expanding the Digital Worker portfolio: New field service capabilities

Extending IFS's differentiation in field service, and building on the initial IFS Loops Digital Workers for supply chain, IFS is introducing a set of new Digital Workers designed specifically for field service. These additions help service organizations move from manual orchestration toward automated, exception-based supervision.

Service Planning Assistant Digital Worker: Continuously evaluates service demand, technician availability, and operational constraints to support predictive scheduling and planning - helping organizations anticipate demand rather than simply react to it. Key impacts include improved scheduling efficiency, reduced manual planning effort, and faster response to service demand changes.

Continuously evaluates service demand, technician availability, and operational constraints to support predictive scheduling and planning - helping organizations anticipate demand rather than simply react to it. Key impacts include improved scheduling efficiency, reduced manual planning effort, and faster response to service demand changes. Dispatcher Assistant Digital Worker: Monitors service queues, identifies scheduling conflicts, and recommends optimal dispatch decisions – escalating operational exceptions to supervisors only when human judgement is required. Key impacts include reduced dispatch coordination effort, faster service assignment, and improved technician utilization.

Monitors service queues, identifies scheduling conflicts, and recommends optimal dispatch decisions – escalating operational exceptions to supervisors only when human judgement is required. Key impacts include reduced dispatch coordination effort, faster service assignment, and improved technician utilization. Knowledge Manager Digital Worker: Provides field technicians with contextual operational knowledge by interpreting asset data, service history, and enterprise documentation in real time. Instead of searching across manuals, service records, and knowledge bases, technicians receive the most relevant guidance directly within their workflow – at the exact moment it is needed during a job.

Keith Kirkpatrick, Vice President and Research Director, Enterprise Software & Digital Workflows, Futurum Group, said: "Agentic AI platforms are increasingly being evaluated not on model sophistication, but on their ability to operate safely within complex, high-volume enterprise workflows. By defining digital workers as governed operational entities, complete with role boundaries, exception handling, and performance metrics, risk is reduced while adoption accelerates. From a technical perspective, the emphasis on lifecycle management, auditability, and incremental capability expansion reflects a maturing view of AI as a long-term operational asset rather than a standalone technology experiment."

IFS Press Contacts:

EUROPE / MEA / APJ: Adam Gillbe

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: [email protected]

NORTH AMERICA / LATAM: Mairi Morgan

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: [email protected]

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SOURCE IFS