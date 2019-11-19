IFS Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Field Service Management

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global enterprise applications company, has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Field Service Management Applications 2019 Vendor Assessment*.

IFS has driven significant organic growth of its FSM business, with H1 2019 license revenues increasing by 119% compared to H1 2018. With the recent announcement to acquire Astea (USOTC: ATEA), identified as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape report, IFS will further expand its global footprint beyond its more than 10,000 customers worldwide, of which 8,000 are in service management.

Based on a comprehensive of IFS's products and strategies, the IDC MarketScape placed the company in the Leaders Category worldwide, citing the following highlights:

Comprehensive product capabilities: A proven provider of end-to-end functionality in service life-cycle management, IFS enables a broad set of capabilities that support field execution and other aspects of the business that impact customer value.

Engineered to power complex businesses: IFS also enables field service within highly complex work environments, which demand an integrated flow of intelligence to support dynamic and autonomous decision making. The solution supports a connected view of field service, which depends on real-time data and intelligence from assets and products to predictively support resolution.

Enabling value creation beyond field service: The platform empowers teams beyond the field service organization to make intelligent decisions around the customer, the product, and the asset from the back office to the front line. Also, supporting multiple deployment models, IFS can deliver solutions for a variety of environments within the manufacturing landscape.

"IFS is rapidly growing its business in the field service management market, serving a number of subverticals within the manufacturing industry with end-to-end capabilities in service lifecycle management," said IDC analyst Aly Pinder. "IFS's FSM product is comprehensive and versatile, making it ideal for complex asset-centric, product-centric, or customer-centric environments."

"Our position as a leader in the FSM market has once again been validated by independent research like this IDC MarketScape," said Marne Martin, President, IFS Service Management Business Unit. "Refining and extending our FSM offering, which is already one of the industry's most versatile and comprehensive, will be one of the cornerstones for IFS as we deliver impressive FSM license revenue growth that is well above the industry average."

Access the IDC MarketScape excerpt here: https://info.ifsworld.com/2019-IDC-MarketScape-FSM.html

Learn more about how IFS support service organizations at www.ifs.com/corp/industries/service/.

* IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Field Service Management Applications 2019 Vendor Assessment, IDC #US44408719, November 2019.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

CONTACT:

Megan Schwartzer, Marketing Communications Analyst. Phone: 262-317-7488, megan.schwartzer@ifs.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/855/2967476/a7520dff244344e8_org.jpg US44408719tabfig 1

SOURCE IFS