IFS Named Boomi's 2023 EMEA Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner of the Year Award Winner

01 Nov, 2023, 05:28 ET

LONDON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that it has received the EMEA Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner of the Year Award from Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, at Boomi's 2023 EMEA Partner Summit.

A Boomi partner program member since February 2020, IFS has helped mutual customers optimize critical business processes to unlock the power of intelligent connectivity and automation.  

IFS and Boomi have formed a strong partnership that provides businesses with a scalable, flexible, and intelligent platform. By combining their expertise, they offer IFS customers the ability to achieve greater efficiency, agility, and scalability from their investment.

Partnering with Boomi, IFS customers can build integrations faster, reducing development time by weeks or months. Boomi provides a unified, cloud-native platform that seamlessly connects IFS Cloud with other services and SaaS applications.

Christian Pedersen, Chief Product Officer, IFS, said, "Boomi has been and continues to be a significant Global Technology Alliance for IFS, enabling us to deliver value to our customers. We prioritize our customers' freedom to select the best solutions that suit their needs. IFS Cloud seamlessly connects to Boomi's platform through open RESTful APIs, enabling customers to efficiently integrate best-of-breed applications and services."

Pedersen continued, "Our partnership with Boomi offers customers a variety of choices for complex data integration, resulting in faster time-to-value. We're honored to have been recognized as their Partner of the Year and look forward to continuing this mutually beneficial partnership."

EMEA Partner Award winners received recognition during the 2023 Boomi EMEA Partner Summit held on October 30, 2023, in Lisbon, Portugal, which brought together Boomi partners from across the region to learn, network, and share best practices.

"Our global partners offer a wide array of expertise, skills, resources, and technologies to ensure the success of our equally diverse customer base," said Dan McAllister, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels at Boomi. "As trusted advisers, strategic consultants, leaders, and innovators in IT and digital transformation, our partners solve problems and proactively implement Boomi's technology day in and day out. We're honored to recognize the work they accomplished this past year."

About IFS:

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers-at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of over 6,000 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support our 6,500+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com

