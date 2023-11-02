IFS Named First-Ever Official Technology Partner of Big Ten Conference

As the innovation partner of the Big Ten Conference, IFS offers the tools to assist the Big Ten Conference with advanced AI and scheduling capabilities

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Big Ten Conference and Big Ten Network (BTN) today announced the addition of IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, as an official partner of the Big Ten Conference, the nation's premier athletic and academic conference. As the first-ever technology partner of the conference and network, IFS becomes the Official Technology Partner of the Big Ten Conference.

"As the first Official Technology Partner of the Big Ten Conference, we are looking forward to exploring the benefits of IFS's advanced technology, primarily in support of the scheduling process," said Big Ten Chief Operating Officer Kerry Kenny.

Throughout the partnership, IFS will provide feature segments on BTN and deliver advanced statistics into game broadcasts. In addition, IFS will present the Big Ten Football Players of the Week awards and serve as the presenting sponsor of the Big Ten Baseball Tournament. The IFS brand will also be featured in an array of media assets and TV visible signage in Big Ten men's and women's basketball, football and various Olympic sports.

"IFS has experienced rapid growth over recent years and we're proud that the US is the company's largest market" said Oliver Pilgerstorfer, IFS's Chief Marketing Officer. "The Big Ten Conference is an excellent platform for IFS to build further visibility and demonstrate the power of our advanced technology. We are excited to start the partnership looking at ways that the Big Ten Conference can benefit from IFS.ai".

"IFS, and their commitment to innovation and results, makes for the ideal technology partner for BTN and its viewers," added BTN President François McGillicuddy.

About the Big Ten Conference

The Big Ten Conference is an association of world-class universities whose member institutions share a common mission of research, graduate, professional and undergraduate teaching and public service. Founded in 1896, the Big Ten has sustained a comprehensive set of shared practices and policies that enforce the priority of academics in the lives of students competing in intercollegiate athletics and emphasize the values of integrity, fairness and competitiveness. The broad-based programs of the 14 Big Ten institutions will provide over $200 million in direct financial support to more than 9,500 students for more than 11,000 participation opportunities on 350 teams in 42 different sports. The Big Ten sponsors 28 official conference sports, 14 for men and 14 for women, including the addition of men's ice hockey and men's and women's lacrosse since 2013. For more information, visit www.bigten.org.

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers—at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of over 6,000 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support our 6,500+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

About The Big Ten Network

A joint venture between the Big Ten Conference and Fox Networks, Big Ten Network is the first internationally distributed network dedicated to covering one of the premier collegiate conferences in the country. With more than 2,200 live events across all platforms, the 24/7 network is the ultimate destination for Big Ten fans and alumni across the country, allowing them to see their favorite teams, regardless of where they live. The Fox Sports App is the digital extension of the Big Ten Network, delivering live games and on-demand programming to Big Ten Network customers via the web, smartphones, and tablets. Network events include football, men's and women's basketball games, dozens of Big Ten Olympic sports and championship events, studio shows and classic games. With over 1,700 events annually, B1G+ is the subscription streaming service for thousands of live non-televised games, next day on-demand archives, 14 school channels programmed 24 hours a day and access to Big Ten Network's library of previous season classics and original programming. Original programming highlights activities and accomplishments from some of the nation's finest universities, including the Emmy-nominated The Journey. The network is carried by all the major video distributors across the United States and Canada, such as DIRECTV, DISH, Verizon Fios, Spectrum, Xfinity, Optimum, Cox Contour TV, Mediacom, Astound Broadband and approximately 300 additional video providers across North America. Big Ten Network is also available through the majority of streaming providers, including DIRECTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, Vidgo and YouTube TV. For additional information, please visit www.btn.com.

