IFS Partners with SIGNiX to Streamline the Digital Signature Process

DAVIDSON, N.C., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of automation solutions for the brokerage and wealth management industries, announced their partnership today with SIGNiX, incorporating digital signatures within its client onboarding, asset movement, and maintenance products.

"IFS' integration with SIGNiX expands on our vision of delivering the highest levels of efficiency, security, usability and total digital enablement to the wealth management industry," said Travis Champion, Managing Director, IFS. "Streamlining the digital signature process in a secure and compliant manner with SIGNiX is critical for our clients who trust us with their day to day business processes."

In addition to the efficiency and compliance advantages of a true digital signature, the SIGNiX integration also gives IFS customers unprecedented control over legal evidence. Unlike other solutions, SIGNiX embeds critical signature data directly into digitally signed documents, allowing users to delete extraneous copies, making compliance and cybersecurity simpler, easier, and more effective.

"SIGNiX is the leading digital signature provider in the wealth management space, and IFS offers a critical technology solution," said Jay Jumper, SIGNiX Founder and CEO. "We couldn't be more excited about this partnership."

About IFS: IFS is the leading provider of automation solutions for Client Onboarding, and Asset Movement, and Maintenance. The company's service request automation solutions are deployed at some of the world's largest brokerage, wealth, banking and insurance companies. IFS's solutions are powered by the IFS Automation Platform, enabling rapid creation, customization and deployment of automated service request solutions for any service delivery channel. To learn more about IFS, please visit www.ifsautomation.com.

About SIGNiX: The patented SIGNiX digital signature platform provides unparalleled security and seamless integration with software partners serving highly regulated industries like real estate, financial services, and healthcare. SIGNiX allows security-conscious partners, VARs, and businesses to offer the military-grade cryptography, enhanced data privacy, and permanent legal evidence of a true digital signature without the costs, delays, or risks that attend paper-based workflows. Visit https://signix.com to learn more.

