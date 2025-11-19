IFS recognized as a Leader in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises

IFS's Industrial AI strategy and composable platform for asset-intensive industries earn Leader recognition

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises. IFS is recognized as a Leader based on its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. For IFS, this recognition represents a significant milestone in the company's mission to deliver transformative Industrial AI capabilities to complex, asset-intensive enterprises, reflecting the impact and value IFS.ai is delivering for its customers.

IFS is trailblazing the application of AI in the industrial setting with very specific industry use cases. Customers care about driving efficiency gains and offering new capabilities by applying AI in meaningful ways like warehouse optimization or visual defect detection that triggers preventative maintenance, not generic chatbot querying. The company's roadmap is centered on embedding more industry-specific capabilities, adding agentic workers with IFS Loops; as well as co-innovating with customers on projects that technology previously could not address, with IFS Nexus Black.

Through IFS.ai, the company brings embedded intelligence to every layer of the platform, combining natural language capabilities with an evolving agentic AI strategy. IFS Cloud integrates intuitive designers for configuring interfaces, workflows, and queries, while the IFS Connect integration framework and extensive API library give customers the flexibility to adapt and extend their solutions as business needs evolve.

In addition, IFS is recognized with an overall 4.6/5 rating from 106 users as of13 November 2025. Access the full report here: IFS Named Gartner Customers' Choice for Cloud ERP.

Christian Pederson, Chief Product Officer, at IFS, said: "We are continuing to push the boundaries of Industrial AI innovation to help our customers work smarter, faster, and more sustainably. By combining deep industry expertise with intelligent automation, we're ensuring our customers can deliver exceptional outcomes and create long-term value where it matters most, at the Moment of Service™."

Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises", Greg Leiter, Tomas Kienast, Johan Jartelius, Denis Torii, Dennis Gaughan, October 14, 2025.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises. Peer Contributors. 30 May 2025

