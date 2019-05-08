IFS solidifies market leadership, adding 15 more broker dealers to the IFS platform

DAVIDSON, N.C., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of client onboarding, asset movement and account maintenance solutions for the financial services industry, announced today that 15 independent broker dealers with over $558 billion AUM have selected the IFS platform to transform and modernize their brokerage operations in the past year, representing unprecedented market penetration.

The new IFS platform participants are gaining the efficiencies, enhanced service capabilities and digital experiences that IFS delivers. With the addition of these firms to its client roster, IFS is adding over 22,000 advisors to the platform and extending the reach of digital enablement to their clients.

IFS Managing Director Travis Champion says, "Our new customer wins solidify our position as the market leader in providing digital enablement to the financial services industry. The past year has been monumental for IFS, aggressively introducing new integrations and features, while working closely with our clients to keep them on the cutting edge. We are honored to partner with such outstanding firms in their journeys towards total digital transformation."

This announcement comes in the midst of continued momentum for IFS. These record-breaking accomplishments are examples of IFS's continued commitment to the industry and its clients.

About IFS

IFS is the leading provider of automation solutions for Client Onboarding and Asset Movement. The company's service request automation solutions are deployed at some of the world's largest brokerage, wealth, banking and insurance companies. IFS's solutions are powered by the by the IFS Automation Platform, enabling rapid creation, customization and deployment of automated service request solutions for any service delivery channel. To learn more about IFS, please visit www.ifsautomation.com.

