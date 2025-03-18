IFS Takes the Lead in AI Governance

LONDON, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software provider, has been appointed as an Advisory Board Member of the UK's All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on AI, a key platform shaping AI policy and governance at the highest levels. This advisory role positions IFS at the center of AI policy discussions in Westminster and beyond, alongside policymakers, industry leaders and top businesses including Meta, Capgemini, Deloitte, and Santander.

Bianca Nobilo, IFS Executive Board Member & Chief External Affairs Officer, joins the Advisory Board to lead this engagement, bringing her political experience and expertise as a geopolitical and AI strategist to Westminster's AI policy discussions.

As AI reshapes industries, economies and global power structures, IFS is leveraging its expertise in Industrial AI to provide policymakers with real-world, enterprise-grade insights, ensuring AI is developed responsibly, transparently and with measurable business and societal impact.

Bianca Nobilo, IFS Executive Board Member and Chief External Affairs Officer, stated:

"AI is no longer just a technological breakthrough—it's a geopolitical force, an economic driver and a competitive differentiator. At IFS, we develop AI solutions that power some of the world's most complex industries which we all depend on, and it's imperative that we help shape the global governance that surrounds them."

Since its formation in 2017, the APPG on AI has been at the forefront of policy debates, addressing the economic and societal impact and implications of artificial intelligence. Its aim is to unleash the full potential of AI in all sectors while ensuring responsible and purposeful use of this technology to drive positive change. Its reach and impact have expanded exponentially, driven by the rapid pace of technological advancement. The group's secretariat, Professor Birgitte Andersen, states:

"The APPG on AI does not aim to build consensus on complex issues; rather, its evidence-based approach fosters open debate, embracing and exploring a range of diverse perspectives. We are thrilled to welcome Bianca Nobilo to our Advisory Board, and the expertise of IFS across industries such as manufacturing, energy, and aerospace is crucial to understanding the full potential of AI."

