IFS the only company named as a Customers' Choice in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer Field Service Management Report

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading technology provider of enterprise cloud and industrial AI software, has been named as a Customers' Choice in the 2024 Gartner Voice of the Customer Field Service Management report. This year, IFS has the additional distinction of being the only company to receive the recognition and attain a placement in the top right section of the Peer Insights Quadrant.

Max Roberts, Chief Operating Officer at IFS, said: "We feel this recognition represents an important independent validation of our leadership position in this market, and is a further reinforcement of our differentiators in service and asset-centric sectors, our industry depth, and our focus on innovation. As the only vendor with a Customers' Choice Distinction for field service management, the recognition is provided to vendors for meeting or exceeding the market average for both Overall Experience and User Interest and Adoption, a recognition the team at IFS is proud of."

IFS's field service management solutions comprise service management software with industrial AI embedded designed to deliver service excellence, optimize workforce efficiency, and grow service revenues. We feel that customer feedback is a key contributor that helps IFS to shape its product and continuously innovate to enable service-centric organizations to accelerate growth and deliver innovation in their business.

This is the latest in a string of recent Gartner recognitions for IFS. IFS was recently ranked #1 in the Gartner Market Share: All Software Markets, Worldwide, 2023 in the Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) segment by revenue for the third consecutive year. IFS was also named a Customers' Choice in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises.

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice recognizes vendors in this market based on reviews from verified end-user professionals. The Customers' Choice distinction takes into account both the number of reviews and the overall user ratings. To ensure fair evaluation, Gartner maintains rigorous criteria for recognizing vendors with a high customer satisfaction rate. This year, in addition to our recognition in Field Service Management and Cloud ERP for Product-centric Enterprises, IFS is also a Customers' Choice for Cloud ERP for Product-centric Enterprises in the Manufacturing industry.

About IFS

IFS is the world's leading provider of Industrial AI and enterprise software for hardcore businesses that make, service, and power our planet. Our technology enables businesses which manufacture goods, maintain complex assets, and manage service-focused operations to unlock the transformative power of Industrial AI™ to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability.

IFS Cloud is a fully composable AI-powered platform, designed for ultimate flexibility and adaptability to our customers' specific requirements and business evolution. It spans the needs of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Service Management (ITSM), and Field Service Management (FSM). IFS technology leverages AI, machine learning, real-time data and analytics to empower our customers to make informed strategic decisions and excel at their Moment of Service™.

IFS was founded in 1983 by five university friends who pitched a tent outside our first customer's site to ensure they would be available 24/7 and the needs of the customer would come first. Since then, IFS has grown into a global leader with over 6,500 employees in 80 countries. Driven by those foundational values of agility, customer-centricity, and trust, IFS is recognized worldwide for delivering value and supporting strategic transformations. We are the most recommended supplier in our sector. Visit ifs.com to learn why.

