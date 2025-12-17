IFS To Acquire Softeon, Supercharging the Warehouse Management Systems Category

Strategic acquisition to bring Industrial AI and next-generation robotics integration to warehouse operations

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Softeon, a Gartner Visionary and leading provider of cloud-native Warehouse Management, Warehouse Execution and Distributed Order Management solutions. This strategic move extends IFS's Industrial AI capabilities into the $8.6 billion warehouse management systems market, creating an integrated platform that connects manufacturing operations seamlessly with intelligent warehouse execution.

The acquisition represents a natural evolution of IFS's manufacturing industry capabilities. As global enterprises face mounting pressure to modernize supply chains, rebuild aging infrastructure, and navigate persistent labor shortages, the connection between production and distribution has never been more critical. Softeon's sophisticated WMS and WES capabilities are essential for IFS customers in complex industries where warehouse operations must match the precision and intelligence of their manufacturing processes. Softeon customers include world-class organizations such as Sears Homes Services, Sony DADC and DB Schenker Logistics.

IFS and Softeon are positioned to challenge the traditional WMS segment by applying Industrial AI directly into warehouse operations. Where legacy systems rely on manual processes and paper-based workflows, the combined solution will embed agentic AI and physical AI orchestration into every aspect of warehouse management, from fulfillment and labor optimization to real-time yard visibility and automation integration.

Industrial AI Comes to the Warehouse

The acquisition builds directly on IFS's vision unveiled at Industrial X Unleashed: AI succeeds in complex industries not through generic productivity tools, but through contextual, industry-specific intelligence, embedded where work happens. Softeon's cloud-native platform provides the ideal foundation for IFS.ai to transform warehouse operations with the same approach that is already multiplying workforce capacity across field service, asset management, and manufacturing.

The combined solution will leverage IFS's partnerships with leading robotics companies including Boston Dynamics and 1X Technologies to create fully autonomous warehouse environments. Physical AI in the form of humanoid robots and autonomous mobile robots will work alongside IFS Loops Digital Workers to orchestrate complex warehouse workflows. All within a single integrated platform designed for mission-critical industrial operations.

Softeon's native integrations with robotics, voice systems, and automation technologies, combined with IFS.ai's agentic capabilities, unlock significant opportunities for warehouse intelligence. IFS Loops Digital Workers will process orders and manage inventory around the clock. Robotic systems will handle physical tasks and capture operational data. Human workers will be elevated to higher-value judgment calls and exception management, multiplying total warehouse capacity exactly when labor shortages have reached crisis levels.

A New Market Challenger Emerges

The WMS segment, growing at 12% annually, is primed for disruption. Traditional vendors have struggled to integrate modern AI and robotics capabilities into legacy architectures. The combination of Softeon's cloud-native platform with IFS's Industrial AI and robotics partnerships creates a fundamentally different offering – one where warehouse intelligence isn't bolted on, but architected from the ground up for autonomous, intelligent operations at enterprise scale.

For IFS customers across aerospace and defense, energy, engineering and construction, manufacturing, and transport, the acquisition delivers immediate value. Sophisticated global enterprises require warehouse capabilities that match the intricacy of their production systems. Softeon's proven WMS and WES solutions, now enhanced with IFS.ai, provide exactly that – enabling end-to-end supply chain orchestration where manufacturing, warehouse execution, and field service operations work as one intelligent system.

Executive Perspectives

Mark Moffat, CEO of IFS, commented: "The warehouse is the next frontier for Industrial AI. As we work with increasingly complex global manufacturers and asset-intensive enterprises, warehouse operations must become as intelligent and autonomous as the production lines they support. Softeon brings proven warehouse expertise to IFS, and we deliver next-generation AI, robotics orchestration, and deep industrial domain knowledge. Together, we're redefining what's possible when you apply Industrial AI where it matters most: on the warehouse floor, in real-time, with measurable impact on throughput, accuracy, and workforce capacity."

Jim Hoefflin, CEO of Softeon, said: "Joining forces with IFS represents an extraordinary opportunity to accelerate our innovation in warehouse management. Our customers have been asking for advanced AI capabilities, seamless integration with robotics, and stronger connection between warehouse operations and broader supply chain processes. IFS brings exactly that, along with unmatched experience serving the demanding, mission-critical industries where precision and reliability are non-negotiable. This partnership allows us to deliver the next generation of warehouse intelligence while maintaining the deep domain expertise and customer focus that has made Softeon a trusted partner to leading enterprises worldwide."

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

CONTACT:

IFS Press Contacts:

EUROPE / MEA / APJ: Adam Gillbe

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: [email protected]

NORTH AMERICA / LATAM: Mairi Morgan

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/855/4283564/b7fc4c9065e61c45_org.jpg Softeon IFS 930 x 423px

SOURCE IFS