IFSEC Philippines to Launch its 3rd Edition in June

In line with this year's theme, "Empowering the Philippines to top up its national security and public safety by providing global innovation and expertise" , IFSEC Philippines 2019 attracts more than 100 exhibiting companies from both local and international scenes, bringing in the latest products, services, and technologies that are essentials in building a more secure and safer nation. The event focuses on providing a venue where global innovation and expertise in security, fire, and safety sector are freely accessible by the public.

"The current economic growth of the Philippines is indeed in line with our theme this year. IFSEC Philippines is supporting the campaign towards reinforcing the national security and building the Philippines a safer place for our families and fellow Filipinos through showcasing the latest news and trends, product insights, and other services related to the security, fire, and safety sectors," says by Mr. Dexter Deyto, General Manager of UBM Exhibitions Philippines.

IFSEC Philippines is strongly supported by the 3 government agencies -- Philippine National Police (PNP) Anti-Cybercrime Group, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA). These agencies are solely responsible for protecting the nation from any security, fire, and safety threats. The exhibition at IFSEC Philippines helps in the development of these agencies by providing them the latest innovations and services and gathering various practitioners from the industry to one show.

Aside from the exhibition, IFSEC Philippines serves as an educational tool to learn the industry overview and in-depth topics from experts in the security, fire, and security sectors. The show features seminars and conferences where resource speakers from both government and non-government organizations are invited.

IFSEC Philippines is also a platform for networking activity where the Business Matching Program, an exclusive business matching service, is used to help the exhibitors and visitors meet face-to-face. This is perfect to connect with the right business partners to cater to their networking needs. Hence, IFSEC Philippines is expecting around 4,000 visitors to attend the 3-day show this year. The visitors profile come from almost all the sectors such as but not limited to agriculture, architecture, healthcare, government, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, distributor, manufacturing, IT, business services and more.

IFSEC Philippines is the latest edition of IFSEC which is a globally recognized brand that consistently attracts key industry players, manufacturers, distributors, and experts from the security, fire, and safety industry. IFSEC conducts other series in United Kingdom, India, Malaysia, Bangladesh, and South Korea.

For more information about IFSEC Philippines, kindly visit the official website at https://ifsec.events/philippines/.

About the Informa Markets -- The Organiser

IFSEC Philippines is organised by Informa Markets, a division of Informa plc. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others.

For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

SOURCE IFSEC Philippines

