IG Labs: Where a 25-Year Talent Machine Meets Startup Velocity to Build and Deploy AI At Scale

Insight Global launches IG Labs, an AI services and products practice built to turn enterprise AI ambition into operational reality.

ATLANTA, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global today announced the launch of IG Labs, its new AI services and products practice. Nearly every enterprise has an AI strategy. Few have the talent, technology, and organizational readiness to execute it. Insight Global built IG Labs to close that gap and enable enterprises to make meaningful progress towards their AI goals.

IG Labs does this through its:

Access to world-class talent;

Proprietary software built to accelerate delivery; and

Focus on the human side of transformation.

The Talent War Is the AI War

Enterprise AI strategy eventually bottlenecks on the same constraint: talent. The market for AI Engineers, AI Architects, and Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) capable of building and deploying agentic systems is extraordinarily tight. For most consulting firms, that's an existential delivery problem.

But Insight Global has an advantage when it comes to accessing talent. The company has spent over two decades building one of the most effective talent acquisition engines in the world, placing tens of thousands of technical professionals annually across every industry, vertical, and technical discipline. That well-oiled infrastructure, paired with the sourcing networks, the vetting processes, and the company's speed-to-fill capability, is now being directed squarely at the AI talent market.

"This is the biggest war for talent of our lifetime, and we're a company purpose-built to win talent wars," said Bert Bean, Chief Executive Officer. "The recruiting machine that Insight Global has built over 25+ years doesn't need to be reinvented — it needs to be aimed. We're pointing it directly at the AI talent gap."

Insight Global's talent machine and market reach enabled it to build a world-class team for its new practice, including Marcus Bergström, Managing Director of IG Labs. Bergström brings more than eight years of experience in building production-grade AI platforms. In addition to Bergström, the company recruited tech-native, startup-bred leaders and engineers with expertise in building and scaling AI products, not just advising on them. The IG Labs team operates in persistent pods comprised of dedicated, cross-functional teams of FDEs, AI Architects, and AI Delivery Specialists who stay with client engagements from discovery through production deployment. Unlike project-based staffing, these teams build institutional knowledge and compound their effectiveness over time.

Technology That Scales

Talent alone doesn't set IG Labs apart. What makes IG Labs distinct is its recognition that a service-only approach to agentic AI does not scale. Instead of rebuilding data pipelines, retrieval layers, and agentic frameworks from scratch for every project, IG Labs created a reusable foundation. That foundation—a production layer, framework, and library of reusable components for shipping agents into enterprise environments—enables every engagement to build on the last, resulting in compounding value for customers.

Among the core components of that foundation is the Semantic Index Engine: a data infrastructure layer built for the agentic era. Designed to solve for fragmented data sources, unstructured content, and siloed knowledge bases, it provides a unified context lake that transforms scattered information into structured, AI-ready knowledge, enabling agents to retrieve, reason, and act with the accuracy that production environments demand.

"Every agentic deployment is a data problem before it's an AI problem," said Bergström. "We've built reusable technology to solve that problem once, so our teams can focus on the work that's unique to each client — the workflow design, the integration, the change management. That's the difference between a consultancy that advises and one that ships."

Rewiring the Organization, Not Just the Technology

Deploying agentic AI doesn't just automate existing processes. It fundamentally changes how teams operate, how decisions get made, and how work gets divided between people and intelligent systems. Companies that don't account for the culture and organizational changes required with an AI deployment end up with expensive technology that no one uses or trusts.

Insight Global's approach to transformation ensures that the human side of the transformation keeps pace with the technical side. The company has 25 years of deep domain experience across every industry and within thousands of customer environments. In addition to that vast experience, Insight Global has built a center of excellence around transformation efforts. With a proven foundation in culture consulting and talent strategy, the company expanded its capabilities to add organizational design and change management to meet the full scope of what AI transformation demands. The result is AI that actually sticks.

"Most AI implementations fail not because the technology doesn't work, but because the organization isn't ready for it," said Steve Wasik, Vice President, Technology Solutions. "Embedding culture into how we deliver means we're not just building agents, we're reshaping how organizations work alongside them. That's a capability almost no other AI services firm can offer."

Where Others Experiment, Insight Global Delivers

The launch comes as enterprise demand for AI implementation continues to surge. At Insight Global, more than 40% of all new consulting intakes are now AI-related — a signal that companies are rapidly moving beyond exploration and searching for partners who can operationalize the technology across the business.

Yet while investment is accelerating, many organizations remain stuck between experimentation and execution — running pilots and building proofs of concept without fundamentally changing how work gets done.

"It is incredibly important to us that organizations see the value in their AI investment," said Sam Kaufman, Chief Revenue Officer. "We want to get into the work with our customers, accelerate their transformation, and connect the work to outcomes where they recognize that value."

Insight Global supports organizations across the full AI implementation lifecycle: from identifying high-impact use cases and building custom AI agents, to developing agentic workflows and deploying enterprise AI platforms designed to create measurable operational value.

The Opportunity Ahead

"The companies that will succeed in the next era of AI are the ones who learn the power of AI-enabled workflow," said Wasik. "It's not how do I take cost out of my environment, it's how do I optimize workflow to maximize for the results that matter most."

Insight Global believes the future of agentic AI won't be defined by technology alone, but by how effectively organizations integrate people, processes, and intelligent systems together.

Learn more about IG Labs and connect with the team at https://insightglobal.com/services/tech-services/ai-services/.

About Insight Global

Insight Global is an international talent and consulting company that delivers business outcomes in an ever-changing world. We obsess over solving problems and building solutions that move our customers further, faster.

With access to top talent in more than 50 countries, our tech-enabled recruiters can build teams quickly. Our technical experts across Cloud, AI, Data, Enterprise Operations, and Applied Engineering deliver solutions tailored to each customer's needs. As those needs evolve, so do we.

As we evolve, though, we stay true to our purpose: to develop our people personally, professionally, and financially so they can be the light to the world around them. It shows up in everything we do, from investing in our people to delivering results for our customers to making a meaningful impact in our communities.

SOURCE Insight Global