Insight Global Ranked No. 2 on SIA's Largest IT Staffing Firms in the U.S. for Fifth Consecutive Year

Company's IT Division posts $3.28 billion in U.S. Revenue in 2025, maintaining industry leadership as it enters its next phase of growth across Consulting and AI

ATLANTA, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global, a talent, consulting, and AI company, ranked No. 2 on Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) 2026 Largest IT Staffing Firms list for the fifth consecutive year. The annual report ranks U.S. firms by IT staffing revenue in 2025 and recognizes the industry's largest players. Insight Global's IT Staffing Division generated an estimated $3.28 billion in U.S. revenue last year, reinforcing its position as a market leader.

The recognition reflects Insight Global's proven ability to deliver talent solutions at scale for more than 25 years while adapting to customer needs and market demands. Despite competitors and industry trends facing headwinds, Insight Global has seen IT openings grow 13% year over year, underscoring continued demand for IT-based talent. Demand has been particularly strong across Data Engineering, Software Development, DevOps, and AI/Machine Learning roles.

By leveraging its access to world-class talent, the company has continued to help customers fill critical roles and solve complex business challenges unique to them.

"I continue to be so grateful for our people and their ability to dominate in good markets and tough markets," said Bert Bean, CEO of Insight Global. "Building a special company requires special focus, preparation, courage, drive, and a refusal to quit. It's not easy, but building something meaningful never is. This ranking is another reminder that our people are the differentiator."

This recognition comes at a unique time as Insight Global continues to expand beyond talent services into Consulting, AI, and enterprise transformation capabilities. Earlier this summer, Insight Global announced IG Labs, it's AI services and products practice. With overall demand for Insight Global up 15% year over year, mirroring the growth it has seen in demand for IT talent, the company continues to invest in new capabilities that help organizations transform their workforce, technology, and business operations while building on the foundation that has made it one of the industry's leading talent providers.

For more information about Insight Global's current open positions, visit here.

About Insight Global

Insight Global is a talent, consulting, and AI company that delivers business outcomes in an ever-changing world. We obsess over solving problems and building solutions that move our customers further, faster.

With access to top talent in more than 50 countries, our tech-enabled recruiters can build teams quickly. Our technical experts across Cloud, AI, Data, Enterprise Operations, and Applied Engineering deliver solutions tailored to each customer's needs. As those needs evolve, so do we.

As we evolve, though, we stay true to our purpose: to develop our people personally, professionally, and financially so they can be the light to the world around them. It shows up in everything we do, from investing in our people to delivering results for our customers to making a meaningful impact in our communities.

SOURCE Insight Global