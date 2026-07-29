Meet the Powerhouse Team Driving IG Labs, Insight Global's Enterprise AI Services and Product Development Unit

A world-class, start-up bred team with decades of AI expertise driving innovation and impact across the enterprise

ATLANTA, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the launch of IG Labs, Insight Global, a talent, consulting, and AI company, is introducing the leadership team behind its AI services and product development unit. With more than 30 years of combined experience spanning AI, engineering, technology, and change management, the team is helping organizations accelerate AI adoption and unlock meaningful business outcomes.

Marcus leads IG Labs, Insight Global's enterprise AI services and product development unit.

At the center of the IG Labs team is Managing Director Marcus Bergström, a seasoned technology and business leader with more than eight years of experience building and scaling high-impact AI and emerging technology initiatives. Most recently, Bergström served as CEO of Vionlabs, a Stockholm-based AI company specializing in multimodal video understanding and content intelligence for global streaming and telecom operators.

"Marcus is a transformational leader. He brings a unique combination of deep expertise and ruthless execution that makes him the right leader for IG Labs," said Bert Bean, CEO of Insight Global. "He not only has a proven track record of building innovative AI solutions to solve complex problems but also embodies the leadership mentality that has always set Insight Global apart."

In his role, Bergström leads the strategic direction and growth of IG Labs, overseeing technical delivery, solutions, product and architecture, engineering, and sales. By bringing together these scopes, he is helping develop scalable, enterprise-ready AI offerings that move organizations beyond experimentation and toward measurable business impact.

"Joining Insight Global felt like a natural next step in my career because of the people, culture, and ambition behind the business," said Bergström. "There's a unique startup energy here and a commitment to investing in new ideas, challenging conventional thinking, and building what's next. When you combine that with world-class talent and the resources to move quickly, yet intentionally, you create an environment where innovation can thrive, and that's exactly what we're building at IG Labs."

Working alongside Bergström is a world-class team of AI, engineering, and enterprise technology leaders with experience spanning high-growth startups, Fortune 500 companies, and some of the industry's most respected technology organizations. Together, they have built AI-powered products, led global engineering teams, developed responsible AI frameworks, and delivered large-scale transformations across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, and more.

Among the IG Labs leadership team are:

Neeraj Madan, Head of Solutions, AI, an IBM-certified AI expert with more than 22 years of experience leading enterprise AI, automation, and technology initiatives. Prior to IG Labs, he led AI and machine learning teams at IBM.

an IBM-certified AI expert with more than 22 years of experience leading enterprise AI, automation, and technology initiatives. Prior to IG Labs, he led AI and machine learning teams at IBM. Jayesh Patil, Head of Product & Architecture , a transformation leader with more than 16 years of experience designing AI and data strategies. His expertise spans enterprise architecture, product innovation, and governed AI platforms that help organizations turn emerging technologies into business value.

, a transformation leader with more than 16 years of experience designing AI and data strategies. His expertise spans enterprise architecture, product innovation, and governed AI platforms that help organizations turn emerging technologies into business value. Vishwanath Maram, Head of Engineering, AI/ML , a hands-on engineering leader with more than 16 years of experience modernizing enterprise systems, architecting cloud-native platforms, and building scalable AI and distributed systems.

, a hands-on engineering leader with more than 16 years of experience modernizing enterprise systems, architecting cloud-native platforms, and building scalable AI and distributed systems. Brendan Haas, Head of Insight Global Labs Sales , a 20-year Insight Global veteran leader focused on helping organizations move beyond AI experimentation through AI-enabled consulting services, agentic workflows, and enterprise platforms that deliver measurable outcomes.

, a 20-year Insight Global veteran leader focused on helping organizations move beyond AI experimentation through AI-enabled consulting services, agentic workflows, and enterprise platforms that deliver measurable outcomes. Mahesh Krishnan, Head of Technical Delivery, an AI and platform engineering leader with over 15 years of experience scaling teams and enterprise technology platforms. His background includes leadership roles spanning AI, program delivery, engineering, and large-scale transformation.

"What makes IG Labs special isn't just the technology expertise on this team, it's the people behind it," said Steve Wasik, Vice President, Technology Solutions at Insight Global. "We've intentionally built a powerhouse team with deep technical expertise, diverse industry experience, and a shared commitment to helping customers solve complex challenges smarter and prepare for what's next."

In 2026 alone, Insight Global plans to double the size of IG Labs as demand for AI continues to accelerate. As part of that growth, the company is actively hiring across the unit, including Senior Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs), AI Technical Architects, and other specialized AI, engineering, and technical delivery roles that help customers design, build, and deploy production-ready AI solutions.

To learn more about IG Labs, Insight Global's AI capabilities, or to apply for a role, visit here.

About Insight Global

Insight Global is a talent, consulting, and AI company that delivers business outcomes in an ever-changing world. We obsess over solving problems and building solutions that move our customers further, faster.

With access to top talent in more than 50 countries, our tech-enabled recruiters can build teams quickly. Our technical experts across Cloud, AI, Data, Enterprise Operations, and Applied Engineering deliver solutions tailored to each customer's needs. As those needs evolve, so do we.

As we evolve, though, we stay true to our purpose: to develop our people personally, professionally, and financially so they can be the light to the world around them. It shows up in everything we do, from investing in our people to delivering results for our customers to making a meaningful impact in our communities.

SOURCE Insight Global