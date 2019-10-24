IG US Partners with Real Vision to Offer US Clients Industry-Leading Content Directly in Their Platform

CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IG US, America's fastest growing Foreign Exchange Broker1, announces a partnership with Real Vision, the leading video-on-demand platform for financial and business media. Starting today, IG US's clients will have access to Real Vision TV directly in their trading platform for no additional charge2. The partnership provides IG US clients access to Real Vision's industry-leading content which includes interviews, analysis, documentaries and actionable ideas from the finest minds in business and finance.

"Real Vision will help give our clients an edge by giving them access to some the best financial minds on the planet," said Ian Peacock, IG Group President, North America. "All for free and available directly in their trading platform."

IG clients will be able to watch and learn from the likes of Mark Cuban, Jim Rogers, Stanley Druckenmiller, Kyle Bass, Kiril Sokoloff and many more as they share their unfiltered thoughts and opinions on the markets, the latest trades and the biggest investment themes to watch.

"IG is a perfect partner for us as their goal is to champion their clients and empower them to be the best traders they can be," said Raoul Pal, Real Vision CEO and Co-Founder. "We believe our content helps them achieve this goal and we look forward to a long-term partnership."

After launching in January 2019, IG US was awarded FX Week's 2019 e-FX Best Retail Trading platform for 2019. IG US offers clients spreads up to 27% lower than the top two US FX brokers on the EUR/USD3 as well as 24-7 customer support. The firm remains committed to providing its clients best-in-class retail forex trading experience, and Real Vision helps to further achieve this goal.

About IG US

Based in the heart of Chicago's financial district, IG US launched at the end of January 2019. IG offers clients competitive pricing, 24-hour customer service and award-winning technology. IG is a winner of Investopedia's 2019 Best Online Brokers Awards4 and FX Week's 2019 e-FX Best Retail Trading Platform.5

IG US is a Retail Foreign Exchanged Dealer registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is a Forex Dealer Member of the National Future Association (NFA).

About Real Vision

Real Vision Group is a disruptive global financial media company, best known for its on-demand video channel Real Vision. Real Vision Group also delivers written research, branded content, bespoke channels and live events. The content is distributed directly through the Real Vision platform and app (www.realvision.com) as well as through Apple, Roku, Amazon and You Tube plus multiple corporate and financial websites.

Real Vision creates all its own content which comprises of exclusive in-depth interviews, research, documentaries, analysis and trade ideas from impossible to access guests and the sharpest minds in global finance. Real Vision presents its viewers with the very best financial insight available and then allows them to make up their own minds

