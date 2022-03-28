IgA Nephropathy Market Shakes Up with Tarpeyo (Calliditas) Launch and Surge in Physician Prescribing of SGLT2 Inhibitors, Spherix Reports

Insights garnered from the newest launch report for Tarpeyo and recently published IgA nephropathy patient chart audit reveal shifting tides in the treatment landscape

EXTON, Pa. , March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IgA nephropathy (IgAN) is generally recognized as the most common glomerular nephritis disease globally, impacting many patients and often resulting in ESRD and dialysis or transplant. With a bursting pipeline and the first product, Calliditas' Tarpeyo, recently gaining approval specifically for the treatment of IgAN, there is cause for optimism for patients and prescribers alike.

Spherix has been closely tracking the IgAN market for several years, covering physician perspectives, treatment patterns, and pipeline expectations since 2017. This coverage has included in-depth interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) and "in-the-trenches" physicians, along with large-scale attitudinal surveys and chart audits of more than 900 patients.

In its latest research, Spherix just released the 2022 audit included in RealWorld Dynamix™: IgA Nephropathy (US), analyzing 439 IgAN patient records in collaboration with 156 US based nephrologists. Not only did this research provide perspective into what nephrologists say versus what they do, it provides the why behind their treatment decisions and how they expect to treat the patient moving forward assuming relapse or continued disease activity. Detailed data includes lab values (eGFR scores, proteinuria levels, and biopsy results) to provide deep insights on how patients are diagnosed and progress through their treatment journey.

One of the greatest findings year-over-year was around the use of SGLT2 inhibitors in this specific patient population, which more than tripled after the release of a pre-specified analysis of the DAPA-CKD trial. The vast majority of SGLT2 inhibitor prescriptions for these patients are written by nephrologists for their benefits in CKD progression, with AstraZeneca's Farxiga landing as the most prescribed agent in IgAN patients after stealing nearly all of Janssen's Invokana's share over the past year.

To fully grasp how new products may impact patient treatment, Spherix assessed physician awareness of IgAN assets in development, provided summaries on some of the promising therapies quickly advancing towards approval, and gauged patient candidacy. Assets evaluated include:

Sparsentan (Travere)

Atrasentan and BION-1301 (Chinook)

Narsoplimab (Omeros)

Iptacopan (Novartis)

Atacicept (Vera Therapeutics)

Cemdisiran (Alnylam)

VIS-649 (Otsuka and Visterra)

IONIS-FB-L (IONIS)

Pegcetacoplan (APL-2, Empaveli) (Apellis)

The chart audit study began fielding the day after Calliditas' Tarpeyo (budesonide) was approved, allowing for a very early peek at expected prescribing for the product. After reviewing a brief product profile and the approved label (but no pricing/access information), the majority of nephrologists were very likely to suggest they may consider their patients as candidates for therapy.

Much more information about Tarpeyo's launch success are covered in Spherix Launch Dynamix™ service, which provides 18 months of tracking on key performance indicators and quarterly quantitative and qualitative deep dive reports on the product's success. Spherix recently released the second monthly tracker showing nephrologists' cautious approach to prescribing. The first deep dive report will release in early April 2022.

As the only independent provider of IgA nephropathy data and insights, Spherix is uniquely positioned to work with companies as they approach this quickly evolving market.

